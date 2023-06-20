BULLHEAD CITY — A new city council member will be sworn in tonight at City Council's regular meeting — and immediately get to work.
Richard Lettman, a local business owner, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the council after the City Council interviewed 16 candidates on June 8.
The vacancy was created by the passing of Vice Mayor Norma Brummett, who died in May. Lettman will assume the remainder of her term, which expires November 2024.
Some of his first actions will involve making appointments on the city's various boards and commissions.
Five candidates stand for three two-year terms on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Commission Chairman Mel Stein has reapplied for his seat, while John Becker, Steven Brown, Melinda Sobraske and Wigberto Colonel have applied as well.
Colonel currently serves on the Board of Adjustment and has reapplied for one of the three two-year terms expiring in 2025 for that board. Current board member Kenya Cribb has also reapplied for her positions, while the third applicant is Bullhead City resident Kristi Foutz.
Another commission with more applicants than there are seats is the Parks and Recreation Commission. There are two two-year terms expiring in 2025 available; the city received four applications. Becker and Cribb make up two of the applications, the other two are Jack Atnip and Ken Thompson.
Lt. Kenny Williams will be considered for the Bullhead City Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board, for a four-year term expiring in 2027. The board acts as a local review board for the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
Other agenda items:
• Ratify the “Agreement for Lifeguard and Beach Safety Services Colorado River Safety Program” with Water Rescue & Safety, LLC in the amounts of: $453,201.90 for summer 2023; $475,649.35 for summer 2024; and $467,273.05 for summer 2025; with a waiver of competitive bidding for the services.
• Approval of a $371,300 professional services agreement with Morrison-Maierle, of Montana, for Section 10 Water Reclamation Plant Aeration Basin #2 and splitter box design services.
• Approval of a $199,250 professional engineering services agreement for the new Animal Care and Welfare building, 2435 Miracle Mile, with Selberg Associates, Inc.
• Authorize the submission of a grant application for the fiscal year 2023 Community Development Block Grant.
• Approval of the estimated total annual assessment of $72,232 for all improvement districts listed for fiscal year 2024, grant the City Manager or designee approve/sign all tax levies and rates certification forms on behalf of the lighting districts and forward the information to Mohave County.
• Approval of a $86,716 payment to Arizona Pump Resources for the pumping costs at the Miracle View Condominiums.
A special city council meeting will be held before the regular meeting to finalize the city's budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
The $186,675,494 tentative budget was approved by council on June 6 and serves as a cap to the city's spending power — any changes to the final budget can only include decreases or transfers, no increases to spending.
Both meetings will be held at the City Council Chambers, 1255 Marina Blvd. The special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
The meetings can also be watched virtually on the city's Facebook page or on the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.