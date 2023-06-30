BULLHEAD CITY — River Fund, Inc, marked its 13th year in operation this month, helping people in the Tri-state deal with unexpected crises and assisting nonprofit groups with much-needed funds to keep their programs going.
The organization was founded in 2010 by a handful of local residents who saw a need and acted upon it, and as of last December, it has provided emergency help to 15,934 families and individuals from Golden Valley to Golden Shores — including Laughlin and Needles — to the tune of almost $2.3 million. Another $877,000 has been provided as grants to 169 area nonprofits.
“We’re all about locals helping locals. When we got started, we had a couple of thousand dollars in a bank account, a cell phone and six volunteers,” said River Fund President and CEO Mike Conner. “It’s amazing that we started with $2,000 and now we’re in the neighborhood of $3.7 million. And it all stays here in our community. We’re a humanitarian service organization.”
River Fund operates through donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, many of which have created annual fundraising events to support the nonprofit.
It recently accepted a donation from Men of Fire, a group of local firefighters which has been doing annual motorcycle runs for the past 10 years to benefit River Fund. This year, Men of Fire held a poker run in conjunction with the Bullhead River Run motorcycle rally and raised $21,000 for River Fund.
Other annual events include the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce’s Connie Davis 5K Walk & Roll for Cancer, which raised $12,000 for River Fund in March, and the River Fund inaugurated The Great Duck Derby in April that raised $31,000. The Chamber’s Chef’s Food Fest — which has been serving up culinary delights for 33 years — donated $28,900 earlier this month.
“The evening features a live charity auction that benefits the River Fund. Each year, the Laughlin Chamber makes a commitment to donate a minimum of $15,000 to the River Fund, and in some past years, we have been able to donate over $20,000,” said Jackie Wallin, Laughlin Chamber of Commerce executive director. “This year with ticket sales and proceeds from the auction combined, we were able to donate $28,900 — coming in at just under our highest-ever recorded donation of $30,000 in 2019. I would say that is pretty amazing, coming back after COVID and raising just as much money as we did in 2019.”
“When we first started out, our goal was to help people with rent and electric bills,” Conner said. “As time went by, we were starting to do a lot more than help people with rent and electric bills. There are about 18 different ways we can help people. We kept finding more needs, and now we help in as many ways as we can.”
The organization is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation governed by a 13-member volunteer Board of Directors which stepped in to fill the need when the United Way left the area. The service area includes Laughlin, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock, Golden Shores, Needles and Golden Valley. In addition to helping anyone who finds themselves in a crisis situation, special funds exist with the goal of helping different segments of the population, including a Veterans Fund, Memory Care Fund, Cancer Connections Fund and Employee Donor Crisis Fund.
Cancer Connections helps cancer patients and their families with a variety of needs, from transportation to paying for medical procedures.
“Sometimes the co-pays are unimaginable even though they have insurance, so we help with this,” he said. “We can help pay for lab work, or transportation to Phoenix for treatment.”
Many area businesses participate in the fundraising efforts by offering their employees the opportunity to sign up for payroll deductions. These contributions gave rise to the Employee Donor Crisis Fund, providing special consideration to donors if they find themselves in need of help.
“We treat them like they’re investors in River Fund and we help them with a different level of funds,” Conner explained.
“Employees can give as much or as little as they want, even $1 or $5 a pay period really helps and your contribution does good work all year long,” Conner explained. “Any business can participate; it only takes one employee.”
Funding also comes from Mohave Electric Cooperative’s From The Heart program, which asks electricity customers to add $1 to their monthly bill to support River Fund. These donations are allocated to helping locals pay their MEC electric bill or deposit for service connection.
Avoiding evictions and helping homeless people find housing is the goal of yet another facet of River Fund’s outreach programs, with help from the City of Bullhead City.
“The city began annual contributions of $50,000 to the River Fund in 2021,” said Mackenzie Covert, Bullhead City public information officer, with the City Council authorizing $50,000 in 2022 and 2023. “We have budgeted for another $50,000 contribution in 2024 — these contributions are for use to assist the homeless with transportation. In addition, the city made a contribution of $100,000 out of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to the River Fund to stabilize housing in Bullhead City.”
After forging close relationships with all the region’s law enforcement, fire departments, hospitals and other public safety agencies, Conner is committed to helping those in need, even if the call comes in the middle of the night.
“I’m on call for all the police departments in the area. They can call us — even if it’s midnight — and we’ll take care of it right then,” he said.
Conner has lived in Bullhead City for close to 45 years, relocating from Southern California after an injury forced his retirement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He has served in a variety of public service capacities throughout that time, including as a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy in the early 1980s, the first-ever assistant city manager for Bullhead City, administrator of several local medical centers and a decade as executive director of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce. He also maintains membership in service clubs like Rotary and Los Matadores de Bullhead City, an autonomous organization affiliated with the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce. After retiring from the Bullhead Chamber position, friends came calling asking him to help start the River Fund, and he’s been there ever since.
“Sometimes people end up in a crisis through no fault of their own, and lots of folks only need a little hand up to get back on their feet,” he said. “If their car breaks down and they can’t get to work, we can help with repairs. We help people who get behind on their rent, or don’t have enough left over at the end of the month to pay their electric bill. We help with air-conditioner and appliance repairs. Sometimes people have mental health issues and we get them help. We want to help a lot of people with something, not a few people with everything.”
Avoiding homelessness is a major goal of River Fund.
“No child should be sleeping on the streets,” he said. “We work hard to keep people in their homes and help homeless people get housing. That’s why we don’t have tent cities like you see in Phoenix and L.A. Some homeless people are stranded travelers, and we can help them get back to a place where they have a support system.”
Non-working and self-employed people also can set up regular donations.
“You can become a permanent donor just by telling your bank you want to donate to the River Fund,” he said.
The River Fund website has a link that accepts debit- and credit-card donations as well. River Fund also applies for a wide variety of grants from numerous organizations to augment local fundraising efforts.
This assistance to local individuals and families, as well as numerous regional nonprofit organizations, has been “the result of people opening up their hearts and their pocketbooks with donations ranging from a dollar to more than $5,000 in single donations, and hundreds of employees representing businesses on both sides of the Colorado River committing to payroll deductions,” Conner said. “We have amazing community support, and we’re thankful to everyone who donates and helps at events. We have four amazing employees and two offices where people can come to get help.”
Close to three-quarters of very dollar donated goes right back into the community, and the River Fund works hard to keep operating expenses at a minimum to allocate the lion’s share of its income to community assistance programs.
River Fund offices are located in Bullhead City and Laughlin, and those in need can also reach out by phone or email. The Bullhead City River Fund office is located at 1343 Hancock Road — just west of Highway 95 — and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The phone number is 928-704-0039. The Laughlin office is at 55 Civic Way west of the Regional Government Center and is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is 702-298-0622. Find more details on services and contacts at https://riverfundinc.com/
