The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and its VIP program presented a total of $21,000 to the River Fund from the proceeds of the Connie Davis 5k Walk & Roll for Cancer in March. Pictured, first row from left: Donna Engelmeier, Laughlin Chamber of Commerce VIP president ; Mary Ann Howard, VIP member; Chamber Board President and Chairperson Jennifer Ronan; River Fund Chairperson Margaret Gabaldon; VIP Liaison Joyce Moreno; Jackie Wallin, executive director, Laughlin Chamber of Commerce/Laughlin Tourism Commission. Second row from left: Robert Church, Laughlin Chamber Executive Board member; River Fund Board Members Doris Tindal-Lynch and Lois Wakimoto. Top row from left: Charles Coplan, Chamber Executive Board member; Fred Doten Chamber Executive Board member and past chairman; and Maria Flores, River Fund board member.

 Courtesy of River Fund

BULLHEAD CITY — River Fund, Inc, marked its 13th year in operation this month, helping people in the Tri-state deal with unexpected crises and assisting nonprofit groups with much-needed funds to keep their programs going.

The organization was founded in 2010 by a handful of local residents who saw a need and acted upon it, and as of last December, it has provided emergency help to 15,934 families and individuals from Golden Valley to Golden Shores — including Laughlin and Needles — to the tune of almost $2.3 million. Another $877,000 has been provided as grants to 169 area nonprofits.

0630 Men of Fire Donation_River Fund.jpg

Men of Fire Motorcycle Club presents a check for $21,000 to the River Fund from the proceeds of its fundraising event held in conjunction with the Bullhead River Run at the Anderson Ford Fieldhouse in April. Pictured from left are Larry Topping, organizer of the Bullhead River Run; Grace Wallin; Jackie Wallin, River Fund board member; Jimmy Smith, Men of Fire; Mike Conner, River Fund President and CEO; Ryan Granath, Men of Fire; Maria Flores, River Fund board member; Deanna Long-LaRoche, Anderson Ford; and Bill Smith, Anderson Ford.

