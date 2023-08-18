FORT MOHAVE — A candidate statement of interest has been filed with the Mohave County Elections office for District 5 Mohave County Supervisor in the August 2024 primary Election.

Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi filed her paperwork declaring her intent to seek the Republican nomination on Aug. 9, the third candidate for the District 5 seat. Christopher Alan Morgan filed his statement of interest on July 10 and current District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould filed his intent to seek reelection on Aug. 6.

