FORT MOHAVE — A candidate statement of interest has been filed with the Mohave County Elections office for District 5 Mohave County Supervisor in the August 2024 primary Election.
Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi filed her paperwork declaring her intent to seek the Republican nomination on Aug. 9, the third candidate for the District 5 seat. Christopher Alan Morgan filed his statement of interest on July 10 and current District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould filed his intent to seek reelection on Aug. 6.
A former state senator, Gould has held the position since he was elected in 2018.
Other candidates declaring their intent to run for Mohave County Board of Supervisor include Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico, who along with Bullhead City Council Member Grace Hecht, former council member Annette Wegmann and Colorado River Union High School District Board member Ashley Gerich declared their intent to seek the Republican nomination for Mohave County District 2.
Current District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius already has announced she will not seek another term, instead running for the Arizona State Senate seat currently held by Sonny Borrelli, who is not seeking re-election.
Sonny Borrelli declared his intent to seek the Republican nomination for Mohave County Supervisor District 3. Current District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson is seeking re-election.
William Andrews kicked off the pre-season political filings with a Feb. 13 submission of interest statement for the District 4 Supervisor’s seat held by Jean Bishop, another incumbent not running for re-election next year.
Jennifer Esposito, Marianne Salem, Logan Marsh, Mervyn Pitchfork Freedom, Gilbert R. Smaby and have joined Andrews in the prospective field of Republican contenders for Bishop’s post. Tom Beller's name no long appears on the list of candidates.
Shawn Meisner filed his candidacy interest statement with Mohave County Elections seeking the Republican nomination for District 1 Mohave County Supervisor seat. Current County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter is running for re-election to the district.
All partisan offices in Mohave County currently are held by Republicans.
Dave Hawkins and Bill McMillen contributed to this report.
