Los Matadores donates to DAR

From left is Austin Rice, Kevin Nestrick, Grace Hecht, Troy Hiestand, Linda Hess, Denise Atwater-Vallon, Tom Dallman, Mehdi Azarmi, Pam Fite, Greg Eidsness, Bill Smith, Noel Palmer, Tom Phipps, Lynne Lubsen, Matt Hanrahan, Rocky Vecera, Carrie Jo Thwaits, Chip Sherrill and Nancy Laughlin.

 Contributed

FORT MOHAVE — On Aug. 23, the Los Matadores de Bullhead City, renowned for their role as ambassadors to guests of the community, donated $3,000 to the Fort Mohave Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

This contribution will play a pivotal role in the installation of a historical monument at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Bullhead City, according to DAR.

