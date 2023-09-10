From left is Austin Rice, Kevin Nestrick, Grace Hecht, Troy Hiestand, Linda Hess, Denise Atwater-Vallon, Tom Dallman, Mehdi Azarmi, Pam Fite, Greg Eidsness, Bill Smith, Noel Palmer, Tom Phipps, Lynne Lubsen, Matt Hanrahan, Rocky Vecera, Carrie Jo Thwaits, Chip Sherrill and Nancy Laughlin.
FORT MOHAVE — On Aug. 23, the Los Matadores de Bullhead City, renowned for their role as ambassadors to guests of the community, donated $3,000 to the Fort Mohave Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
This contribution will play a pivotal role in the installation of a historical monument at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Bullhead City, according to DAR.
Honorary Regent and Chaplain of the Fort Mohave Chapter of D.A.R., Denise Atwater Vallon, recognized the Los Matadores as the perfect partner for this monumental project.
The proposed historical monument, which received approval by the city council in June, will stand as a testament to the valor and sacrifice of the nation's revered patriots.
The National Society of D.A.R. upholds a mission that encompasses historic preservation, education and patriotism. As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, one of DAR's paramount objectives is to erect a historical monument in every state, symbolizing DAR's enduring commitment to preserving our rich heritage and fostering a deep sense of national pride.
Crafted by local artisan Todd Taggart, the sandstone rock monument will feature a 24-by-24-inch bronze plaque bearing the inscription, "Revolutionary War Patriots." This marker will serve as a lasting commemoration of the men and women who fought valiantly for American independence from 1775 to 1783.
As an expression of gratitude, esteemed donors will be invited to a community unveiling presentation of this monumental tribute on May 4, 2024. This event promises to be a heartfelt gathering where donors will be recognized for their vital role in preserving and celebrating the legacy of our heroes.
"We invite individuals and businesses alike to join us in contributing towards this noble cause. Let us unite in honoring and remembering our heroes in a way that will forever be etched in the hearts of generations to come," urged Pam Fite, regent of the Fort Mohave Chapter of D.A.R.
For those interested in making a donation towards the monument or seeking more information, please contact Fort Mohave Chapter D.A.R. Regent Pam Fite at pfite2010@yahoo.com.
