If your dog is missing, you’re probably terrified, frantic and upset. First, breathe. Being calm and logical will allow you to make the best decisions to help get your beloved pet back home safely. Next, follow these steps to get the word out and try to locate your lost pet.
Immediately Upon Noticing Your Dog Is Lost
Before your pet has time to roam too far, begin searching within a two-mile radius from where your pet was last seen. Gather friends to help search, and ask neighbors if they have seen your pet.
Within A Few Hours
Notify local shelters, rescues and the police that your pet is missing. Provide a current photo and an accurate description of your pet: breed, hair/coat length and color (don’t forget special markings), size, age and ear type(pointed, long, short, droopy).
Use Social Media
Thankfully, social media has made it easier to spread the word about a missing pet. Post a photo of your dog with your contact information on the photo itself. This way, that information isn’t separated from the post as it is shared. Use multiple platforms.
Do It The Old-School Way, Too
We may live in the digital age, but never underestimate the power of ink. Print our posters with your dogs name and photo and your contact information, and post them in your area.
Who To Inform
Bring posters to the following places and to any other pet-related companies you can think of, and also post to their social media pages:
Local animal shelters and rescues
Local police and fire departments
Veterinary offices
Dog parks
Pet stores
Boarding Facilities
Groomers
Be Persistent
Visit local shelters and humane societies daily to see if your pet is there. Also, call for updates. Re-post on social media often.
Be Proactive
The best way to ensure that your dog gets home if lost is to plan ahead. Animals with a microchip that are brought into shelters have a 200% higher chance of being returned than a non-microchipped pets. Vigilant pet owners are also now relying on wearable technology for dogs. Most GPS collars can allow owners to obtain their pet’s general location, within a few blocks, at a moments notice. Having up-to-date tags, a registered microchip and a GPS collar is the best three-pronged approach to increasing the chances your pet will be returned.
Be Optimistic
With the technology and opportunities available to share information, there is a good chance your pet will be returned to you. Staying optimistic will help you maintain the persistence you’ll need to bring your four-legged friend back home.
I truly hope this information helps. A study by Best Friends Animal Society in 2022 shows specifically that 54% of dog intake in our shelters were strays. Please make sure you keep your dog secure and safe.
Gail Moscato is the founder Positive Paws, a local animal welfare organization.
