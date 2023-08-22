0822.cerbat foothills sign

A sign at the Monolith Garden Trailhead in the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area northwest of Kingman shows a map of the trail system and information about the area. Two hikers from Minnesota were rescued Sunday night after becoming lost on the seven-mile loop trail.

 Mohave County Sheriff's Office

KINGMAN — A pair of visiting hikers were rescued Sunday night after becoming lost in the Monolith Gardens Trail System in the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area north of Kingman.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, two women from Minnesota called for help at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a little more than four hours after they embarked on a hike from the Metwell Trailhead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.