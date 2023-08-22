A sign at the Monolith Garden Trailhead in the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area northwest of Kingman shows a map of the trail system and information about the area. Two hikers from Minnesota were rescued Sunday night after becoming lost on the seven-mile loop trail.
KINGMAN — A pair of visiting hikers were rescued Sunday night after becoming lost in the Monolith Gardens Trail System in the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area north of Kingman.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, two women from Minnesota called for help at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a little more than four hours after they embarked on a hike from the Metwell Trailhead.
"As it was becoming dark, they realized they had become turned around and unable to locate their way back to their vehicle," the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday morning. "Unaware of the weather forecast in the area, they had also encountered some light rain while hiking."
The women, ages 36 and 31, were the subject of a route search by personnel from the Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department and Mohave County Search and Rescue. While the search was in the early stages, an unmanned aircraft systems drone piloted by Search and Rescue confirmed their location about 2 1/2 miles from the trailhead.
Rescuers found them and brought them back to the trailhead for the seven-mile loop that is popular with hikers and mountain bikers. The Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area, about five miles northwest of Kingman, is composed of more than 11,000 acres of federal, county, city and private land with about 37 miles of trails. It is managed by the Bureau of Land Management's Kingman field office.
"At the Metwell Trailhead ... there is a map with instructions on how to install on a smart phone application 'Avenza Maps' and download the digital map for the trail system, showing your location on the map (with or without cellular service)," the sheriff's office said. "It's an excellent tool to use when exploring the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area."
