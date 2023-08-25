BULLHEAD CITY — Preparing for an election takes many skills: speech writing, public speaking and — perhaps most importantly — a strong platform for voters to consider.
Eleven Mohave Accelerated Elementary School fifth-graders developed and demonstrated their campaign skills Thursday morning at the school's student council elections.
The annual exercise in democracy at MAES saw the entire student body from kindergarten to fifth grade crowd into the school's gym as they listened to candidate speeches and considered their options for student council
Presidential candidate Jasmine Jarman started with explaining who she was as a person, from sharing her favorite animal (the penguin) to her favorite travels.
Jarman argued best quality for a good student council president is kindness — and making sure everyone is included in activities.
"When I see people sitting by themselves, I ask if they want to hang out," Jarman said. "I enjoy meeting new people because when I include others, I not only include them, I can get to know them!"
Her opposition, Audra Oates, argued for her high competency, teamwork and organizational skills.
"When people make me the leader, the job gets done fast and right the first time," Oates said. "I have a lot of experience when it comes to overseeing somebody or someone, which includes overseeing a group or my little brother."
Voters evidently were swayed by Jarman's appeal to emotion, as she was ultimately selected for the position of student council president.
Personal anecdotes were popular among this year's candidates.
Vice presidential winner Amelia Diaz, for example, showcased her high sense of responsibility by explaining how she helped babysit her nephew. Her opposition, Jamie Mills, described how he learned confidence after breaking his leg and took his cast off.
Others shared their favorite colors, sports, family life and number of pets they had. Of course, academic skills didn't go unmentioned either, be it good grades or in-classroom accomplishments.
"I have a similar job to treasurer in Mrs. VanWyhe's class (where) I have to count money," treasurer candidate Monica Carrillo said. "I do it pretty well, which means I will most likely do the best job at treasurer."
And, of course, some candidates promised changes on campus to benefit the student body as a whole.
"I would like to see more water fountains around our campus and maybe find a way to keep our water cooler during the summer," Annabelle Bilbray, public relations candidate, said.
Once the candidates made their speeches, the entire student body cast their votes and deposited their ballots in a ballot box.
Like elections outside of school, they even received "I Voted" stickers to mark the experience as they left the gym.
The election results:
• Secretary: Riley Teage
• Treasurer: Alicen Weiss
• Vice President: Diaz
• President: Jarman
One race was too close to call: public relations, which had three candidates for two positions.
MAES students won't need to worry about a run-off election, however.
Student council advisor Erika VanWyhe said Ily Henrikson, Parker DeWitt and Bilbray will share public relations duties, which include making morning announcements.
