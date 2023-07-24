From left, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, MMCSO/MAGNET Sgt. Brandon Lawrence, Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, Kingman Police Department/MAGNET Commander Mike Godfrey, MSTEPP Director Bob DeVries and HIDTA Public Safety/Public Health Initiative Commander Randy Moffitt accept the two awards.
FLAGSTAFF — Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area recently announced the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment and Education Prevention Partnership have been selected as the recipients of the prestigious Arizona HIDTA Outstanding Prevention Effort Award for 2023.
The annual award recognizes exceptional achievements and dedication in combating drug abuse and promoting public safety.
MAGNET and MSTEPP, two prominent local organizations in the fight against substance abuse and drug-related crimes, have "demonstrated outstanding commitment and collaboration in addressing the complex challenges posed by drug trafficking and addiction in Mohave County. Through their tireless efforts, they have made a significant impact on the community, enhancing the overall safety and well-being of its residents," a press release said.
Upon receiving the accolade, MSTEPP Director Bob DeVries expressed his gratitude.
"This award is a testament to the collaborative spirit and unwavering dedication of MSTEPP and MAGNET in addressing substance abuse prevention," he said. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and remain committed to our mission of making our community safer and healthier."
