MAGNET, MSTEPP honored

From left, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, MMCSO/MAGNET Sgt. Brandon Lawrence, Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, Kingman Police Department/MAGNET Commander Mike Godfrey, MSTEPP Director Bob DeVries and HIDTA Public Safety/Public Health Initiative Commander Randy Moffitt accept the two awards.

 Contributed

FLAGSTAFF — Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area recently announced the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment and Education Prevention Partnership  have been selected as the recipients of the prestigious Arizona HIDTA Outstanding Prevention Effort Award for 2023.

The annual award recognizes exceptional achievements and dedication in combating drug abuse and promoting public safety.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.