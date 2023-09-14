9-13 MALC Golf.jpg

Hunter White, Parker White, Josh Meraz and Hunter Fauble Mohave Accelerated Learning Center boys golf team before their match.

 Contributed

FLAGSTAFF — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center boys golf team finished in second place in a tournament at Aspen Valley Golf Course. 

The Patriots finished 19 strokes back of Coconino, while Kingman finished in third place.

