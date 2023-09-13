MALC VB.jpg

Tanner Banks of Mohave Accelerated Learning Center volleyball team sets the ball for her teammate. 

 Credit: Matt Brennan

BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center girls volleyball team finished tied for fifth in the 12th annual Spartan Classic. 

"Weekend was fun," head coach Carol Martin. "Playing new teams is a good experience. We are learning to adjust our defense and getting more consistent with our serving."

