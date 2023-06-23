breaking Man arrested in DUI rollover crash Daily News Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of aggravated DUI after he rolled his vehicle on Highway 95. Chris Higa/The Daily News Police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of aggravated DUI after he rolled his vehicle on Highway 95. Chris Higa/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BULLHEAD CITY — Police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of aggravated DUI after he rolled his vehicle on Highway 95.James Edward Rich, 54 of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, said Emily Fromelt, BCPD spokeswoman.About 9:50 a.m. police responded to a report of a rollover accident in the 3100 block of Highway 95, she said. Three other parked vehicles and a business reported damage in the parking lot.Rich was released to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center's care for treatment of minor injuries reported. He was wearing a seatbelt.His blood was drawn at WARMC, Fromelt said, so additional charges may be pending per blood results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Man arrested in DUI rollover crash ADOT Highway 95 project begins Sunday at Courtwright Road Golden Valley woman gets prison for fatal crash Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
