KINGMAN — A Yucca man has ben charged in connection to the death of a Kingman man found dead in the desert late last year.
Shannon Allen Powell, 29, has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder and abandonment of a body, both felonies. Bond has been set at $5 million for both charges.
Human remains were originally found near Yucca in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road and Boriana Mine Road on Dec. 4, 2022 in a large pile of debris and wrapped in a tarp.
At the time, the decedent could not be identified by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies nor the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. An answer didn't come until DNA testing was conducted later in the year.
The decedent was identified as Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50, of Kingman by genetic genealogy testing conducted by Othram Inc.
It is unknown what, if any relationship Parlanti and Powell may have had, as no information has been released by authorities. Parlanti's cause of death also has not been released.
According to Anita Mortensen, Mohave County Sheriff's Office public information specialist, no records indicate Parlanti was reported missing before his body's identification.
Parlanti's remains were found with brown “Durango Rebel” men's boots, a dark colored Professional Fishing Gear t-shirt and blue jeans. He had also been wearing a silver link-style necklace, a silver ring and a silver watch with a metal style band (unknown brand). A Bic lighter and a novelty "Fishing is calling you" cell phone cover were also found with the remains.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR No. 22-045997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.