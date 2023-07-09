featured Man drowns near Lake Havasu The Daily News Jul 9, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE HAVASU CITY — A 71-year-old man from Grand Terrace, California, has died after he went swimming in the Colorado River.At about 5:35 p.m. on Friday, July 7, a boater in distress was reported near Castle Rock, on the Colorado River.Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department found an unresponsive man on a boat on the California shoreline.According to witness interviews, he had been swimming in the water and struggled in the current. It is unknown if the man had been wearing a life jacket.Deputies and San Bernardino County Fire personnel began life-saving efforts while taking him to the Windsor launch ramp in Lake Havasu City.Later the man was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The man's identity has not been released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Business is booming: Bullhead City touts economic development in 2023 Christmas in July: Treasure Mall fulfilling dreams MVIDD board to review proposed amendment Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
