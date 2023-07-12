leslie van houten

Corrections officer Sandra Fuentes (left) assists inmate Leslie Van Houten (right) as arrives for her parole hearing before members of the Board of Prison Terms June 28, 2002, at the California Institution for Women in Corona, California. Van Houten, 52, has served over 30 years in prison for her involvement in the Tate-LaBianca killings.

LOS ANGELES — Denied by two governors and forever linked to Charles Manson and his "family," it seemed unlikely Leslie Van Houten would ever be freed.

But legal experts say an exemplary and "impeccable" record during her more than 50 years behind bars made the legal challenges to her release an uphill fight.

US-NEWS-MANSON-FOLLOWER-PAROLE-LA

A 1970 staff file photo of, from left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, heading into a morning court session.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.