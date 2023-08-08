0808.d'amico pulls papers for supervisor

Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico leaves the Mohave County Administration Building on Monday after filing paperwork to support his intention of running for the Republican nomination for the District 2 county supervisor seat in 2024. Current District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius is not seeking re-election.

 Dave Hawkins/For River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY — Less than a year after beginning his first term as Bullhead City mayor, Steve D’Amico has declared intent to seek higher office in 2024, a move that will force him to resign from the Bullhead City Council next year.

D’Amico visited the Mohave County elections office in Kingman on Monday, declaring his intent to seek the Republican nomination for the District 2 seat on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Current District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius already has announced she will not seek another term, instead running for the Arizona State Senate seat currently held by Sonny Borrelli, who is not seeking re-election.

