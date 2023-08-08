Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico leaves the Mohave County Administration Building on Monday after filing paperwork to support his intention of running for the Republican nomination for the District 2 county supervisor seat in 2024. Current District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius is not seeking re-election.
BULLHEAD CITY — Less than a year after beginning his first term as Bullhead City mayor, Steve D’Amico has declared intent to seek higher office in 2024, a move that will force him to resign from the Bullhead City Council next year.
D’Amico visited the Mohave County elections office in Kingman on Monday, declaring his intent to seek the Republican nomination for the District 2 seat on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Current District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius already has announced she will not seek another term, instead running for the Arizona State Senate seat currently held by Sonny Borrelli, who is not seeking re-election.
D’Amico said Arizona’s resign-to-run law will require him to step down when he submits his nominating petitions for supervisor next spring because his current mayoral term doesn’t expire until 2026. He said he will recommend that Vice Mayor Rodney Head be appointed in his place as mayor.
D’Amico said he feels Head will represent the city well as mayor. He also said he considers himself to be the best candidate to ensure that the city is well-represented on the county’s governing board. District 2 encompasses all of Bullhead City.
Others previously declaring intent to seek the District 2 Republican primary nomination next year include Bullhead City Council Member Grace Hecht, former council member Annette Wegmann and Colorado River Union High School District Board Member Ashley Gerich.
On Monday, Wegmann said she has decided to withdraw from the supervisor’s race and instead focus on a bid to return to the Bullhead City Council. She also said she supported D’Amico in his race for supervisor.
Hecht, originally appointed in December of 2021 to fill the vacancy left by the death of Kathy Bruck earlier that year, was elected to a two-year term last November. Because that term expires in 2024, she is not required to resign to run for a different office in the 2024 election cycle.
And because Gerich’s position on the CRUHSD governing board isn’t a paid position, she is not required to resign to run for supervisor. She previously ran for mayor, finishing as runner-up to D’Amico in the 2022 election.
D’Amico was first elected to the city council in 2014 and subsequently was re-elected in 2018. D’Amico initially announced his intentions to seek a spot in the Arizona Legislature but after Mayor Tom Brady announced that he would not be seeking a third term in 2022, D’Amico changed course to run for mayor.
While a member of the city council, D’Amico served three separate stints in the appointed position as vice mayor.
