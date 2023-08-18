BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico is asking residents to take the expected weekend storms seriously and to prepare.

"This time, (the city) is really prepared for everything," he said. "But we don't know what this is going to bring us, and it's important for residents to prepare. According to all the weather reports we're looking at really heavy rains Saturday night and Sunday, potentially up to one year's worth of rain in one day."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.