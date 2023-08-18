Area residents responded quickly Friday afternoon to collect sandbags at Rotary Park. City Parks and Recreation staff was on hand to assist residents in filling and loading the bags. The sandbags will be available from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, while supplies last.
Aubrey Miller, 4, helped Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico load sandbags for city residents ahead of the weekend's expected storms.
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico is asking residents to take the expected weekend storms seriously and to prepare.
"This time, (the city) is really prepared for everything," he said. "But we don't know what this is going to bring us, and it's important for residents to prepare. According to all the weather reports we're looking at really heavy rains Saturday night and Sunday, potentially up to one year's worth of rain in one day."
City staff and employees are ready for anything that hits, he said.
"We have everyone on 24-hour standby call, including myself, in case we have to do a state of emergency," D'Amico said. "And if we do, we'll get ahold of the governor's office and try to get the state down here right away."
The mayor said he's had questions about how people should use the sandbags available through the city and Bullhead City Fire Department.
"You know your house," he said. "When we have regular rain, if you have any areas that are prone to flood, it could get worse with this storm, so you might want to put some sand bags around there."
The city has roughly 3,000 bags available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today or while supplies last, at Rotary Park by the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Balboa Drive.
"If you live in a high area where you don't get flooding, I would ask that you don't come get sandbags and leave them for those who really do need them," D'Amico said.
