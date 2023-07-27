KINGMAN — Mohave Community College has joined a five-county network to expand in-demand training programs through a partnership with Local First Arizona.
The Northern Arizona Good Jobs Network serve Mohave, Coconino, Yavapai, Apache and Navajo counties. Other NAGJN partners include municipal, state and county governments, local businesses, nonprofits and economic development groups.
The project, led by nonprofit organization Local Arizona First, plans to offer assistance to the unemployed and underemployed throughout the region.
“This is such a great opportunity for the College to expand our workforce training efforts regionally and ensure they continue to align with business and industry needs,” said Dr. Kirk Lacy, MCC Dean of Workforce and Regional Partnerships. “The end goal is to get more people trained for employment opportunities that provide good pay, benefits and growth opportunities.”
MCC and other community colleges will help create and expand workforce training programs designed to provide skills for, and connect workers to, existing and emerging job opportunities in four focus sectors: healthcare and social services, retail and hospitality, manufacturing and transportation and construction.
The NAGJN project has three phases:
• System Development: identifying skill and hiring needs from employers and translating those into training-to-employment models.
• Program Design: develop skills training models and curriculum necessary for preparing trained and skilled workers using input from employers, conducting ongoing gap analyses, securing employer commitments and conducting outreach efforts.
• Program Implementation: deliver skills training and provide wraparound services to participants, with a focus on underserved workers and those who are unemployed or underemployed; and place workers into well-paying, quality jobs.
"The Northern Arizona Good Jobs Network is an exciting and innovative way to develop new educational programs to meet the needs of employers who chose this region to locate and grow their businesses," said Local First Arizona Director of Rural Development Jenna Rowell. “Through extensive collaboration, we will design approaches that accelerate more workers into quality jobs in these areas of our state, helping to boost local economic prosperity in rural communities."
Former Governor Doug Ducey set aside $14 million federal funds in December 2022 to expand career training and development programs for Arizona high school students and underserved communities.
Local First Arizona received $9.5 million of that funding to implement the NAGJN project in the five rural counties.
Founded in 2003, Local First Arizona is a nonprofit organization committed to community and economic development throughout Arizona and also serves as the state’s federally designated Rural Development Council. The NAGJN is federally funded through a grant awarded by the State of Arizona.
For questions regarding the project and how to get involved as a partner with MCC, contact Dr. Kirk Lacy at KLacy@Mohave.edu.
