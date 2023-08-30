Welding @ MCC

Fom left is Zachary Drew, Mohave Community College Bullhead Welding faculty, and right is Bryan Blancas. The college is expanding their non-credit offerings on all campuses, which includes welding classes.

 Courtesy of Mohave Community College

MOHAVE COUNTY — Picking up a new hobby or skill at your local community college has expanded as Mohave Community College adds more non-credit classes available to the public.

Non-degree welding, automotive, culinary and carpentry classes are now being offered through Mohave Community College Community and Corporate Education.

