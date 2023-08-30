Fom left is Zachary Drew, Mohave Community College Bullhead Welding faculty, and right is Bryan Blancas. The college is expanding their non-credit offerings on all campuses, which includes welding classes.
MOHAVE COUNTY — Picking up a new hobby or skill at your local community college has expanded as Mohave Community College adds more non-credit classes available to the public.
Non-degree welding, automotive, culinary and carpentry classes are now being offered through Mohave Community College Community and Corporate Education.
Community Education provides engaging hands-on learning opportunities, allowing students to a new activity, upgrading an existing skill or meet new people.
The classes are typically one day to a week of sessions and are non-credit with no grades or exams. Some, like Introduction to Carpentry, run for multiple weeks like a traditional college course.
Classes will be offered throughout the southern MCC campuses at various times and days, including Saturdays.
The new welding classes include Intro to Welding at Home; Hobby Welding; Aluminum Tig Welding; Welding Basics; Weld a Metal Rose and Weld a Metal Cactus. Tuition ranges from $64 to $374.
“In the past, the welding program has been limited to only enrolled, for-credit students who are seeking to go into welding as a career,” said Jason Gee, Dean of Career and Technical Education. “We have received numerous requests to provide other opportunities for community members who either love the work or simply want to get better at what they are doing without going through the full program.”
Introduction to Carpentry teaches students construction site safety, proper use of hand and power tools, framing, flooring, roofing and drywall. The 10-week course is offered on the Bullhead Campus. Tuition is $6,500.
Automotive inclined students can take Final Detail/Vehicle Delivery to learn how to professionally wash and detail a vehicle and other techniques like paint correction and protective coating. Tuition is $169.
Automotive Basic Maintenance Workshop, meanwhile, teachers students about tire service, brake lining check and filter replacements. Tuition is $69.
Basics of cooking techniques and skills will be taught in Kitchen 101 and will include topics like knife skills, ingredient preparation, and cooking methods like sautéing, roasting and grilling. Tuition is $180 for four sessions or $45 for a single session.
Community Education students can also learn about sanitation and safety through the ServeSafe class, including proper food handling and preparation techniques. Tuition is $229.
Upon completion of the course, students will be able to take the ServeSafe certification exam, which is recognized by the food service industry and required by many employers.
To view classes start dates, times and costs for Community Education programs visit ce.mohave.edu and click Certificate Programs.
