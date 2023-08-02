KINGMAN — Mohave Community College's physical therapist assistant graduates of 2023 have reportedly all passed their national board exams on their first attempt — a 100% pass rate.
“We are very proud of our students for accomplishing this amazing goal in their higher educational journey. The hard work they put in during the program really shows when it comes to taking the national board exam,” said Dr. Elizabeth Briere, PTA program director. “All of the graduates passing the exam on their first try puts them one step closer to a career.”
According to the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy, first-time PTA candidates had have pass rates between 84% and 78% over the past five years.
MCC’s physical therapist assistant program teaches students the art and science of how to provide care for patients suffering loss of function in the joints of the body, loss of strength, increased pain, or an in ability to walk normally.
The program takes about 22 months to complete and includes didactic and clinical courses, offering a variety of hybrid learning formats to meet the needs of the student.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, on average PTAs in Mohave County earn a mean wage of $57,010 to $60,740.
Graduate tracking reports a 100% employment rate. Several of the 2023 graduates have been offered jobs and many will start as soon as they receive their license.
In addition to the existing PTA program, the college is now offering a new Rehabilitation Aide course.
The course is a 15-week competency-based course which trains students on how to work as a rehabilitation aide/technician in a physical therapy clinic, hospital, rehabilitation facility or sub-acute care facility.
