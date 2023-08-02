Physical Therapy Assisting at MCC

Dr. Elizabeth Briere, right, Physical Therapy Assistant program director assists Kali Lewis during a case study lesson.

 Contributed

KINGMAN — Mohave Community College's physical therapist assistant graduates of 2023 have reportedly all passed their national board exams on their first attempt — a 100% pass rate.

“We are very proud of our students for accomplishing this amazing goal in their higher educational journey. The hard work they put in during the program really shows when it comes to taking the national board exam,” said Dr. Elizabeth Briere, PTA program director. “All of the graduates passing the exam on their first try puts them one step closer to a career.”  

