MCC financial reporting award

The Mohave Community College Business Services department received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for the 11th year in a row. Front from left are Margi Chatwood, Christine Van Vleet, Linda Green and Alissa Peralez. Back from left are Nanci Darnall, Carissa Eaves, Dee Neppl, and Phebe Partridge.

 Courtesy of MCC

KINGMAN — Mohave Community College Business Services has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 11th consecutive year.

An impartial panel of experts from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada reviewed the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2022.

