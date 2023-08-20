The Mohave Community College Business Services department received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for the 11th year in a row. Front from left are Margi Chatwood, Christine Van Vleet, Linda Green and Alissa Peralez. Back from left are Nanci Darnall, Carissa Eaves, Dee Neppl, and Phebe Partridge.
KINGMAN — Mohave Community College Business Services has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 11th consecutive year.
An impartial panel of experts from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada reviewed the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2022.
The GFOA determined the college it met the high standards set by the organization, which include full disclosure and transparency while presenting data in a format that is easy to comprehend.
“I’m very proud of the Business Services team for receiving the Excellence in Financial Reporting award. The team's dedication to accuracy and transparency is evident in everything they do and the award is well deserved,” said Linda Green, MCC Chief Financial Officer.
Green said the award is evidence MCC believes in supporting students and communities by following strong financial management procedures.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting from the organization.
The GFOA was founded in 1906 and currently boasts more than 20,000 members consisting of federal, state, and local finance officials in the U.S. and Canada. The organization provides resources and advocated for best practices in public finance.
The Certificate of Achievement program was established in 1945 in encourage transparency and full disclosure in state and local government annual comprehensive financial reports.
