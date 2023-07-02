MCDPH offers Free Narcan kits

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Department of Public Health is making available free Narcan nasal spray kits to the community.
Over half the accidental overdoses in Mohave County involve opioids, said Shurie Minter, MC Overdose Data to Action Program coordinator.
The free Narcan kits are available in MCDPH offices in Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.
"We can provide Narcan kits to other rural counties either by working with other agencies or by mail if needed," Minter said. "We also have recently provided some Narcan kits to Colorado City."
More than five people die every day in Arizona from opioid overdoses. So far this year, Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded more than 1,800 verified opioid overdoses and 621 confirmed opioid deaths statewide. Sixteen of those deaths occurred in Mohave County — the fourth highest rate in the state.
"Accidental overdoses can happen for numerous reasons, not just drug use alone," Minter said. "Those who are prescribed an opioid medication, it is encouraged to obtain a Narcan kit to have on hand in the event of an accidental overdose."
Other factors that may contribute to an accidental overdose include drug interactions between opioids and other medications or illicit drugs and/or certain health conditions, she said
Narcan, a brand name for the drug naloxone, is a medicine that can help people who are overdosing on an opioid by temporarily reversing the effects of an overdose. Opioids include some prescription medications such as Oxycodone (OxyContin), Hydrocodone (Vicodin), or Hydromorphone, as well as heroin, and fentanyl, which may be mixed into other drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports naloxone is safe for all ages, and if administered, will not harm someone who is not overdosing on an opioid.
OD2A offers community outreach, preventive education in schools and community training on naloxone and fentanyl, which is the leading opioid used in the county, Minter said.
"The program's focus is to reduce the number of overdoses and overdose deaths in the community, and to spread awareness of safe medication storage, proper medication prescribing practices and to improve the transition of care," she said.
OD2A collaborates with other coalition programs to provide a diversion program in the schools, and also participates in recovery courts for adults and youth. Additionally, the program coordinates the Overdose Fatality Review team, which is made up of local professionals such as law enforcement, mental health providers, coalitions and other agencies.
Funding for the program is through CDC Overdose Data to Action grant monies administered through Arizona Department of Health Services Office of Injury and Violence Prevention.
