MCDPH offers Free Narcan kits

Mohave County Department of Public Health offices in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City are offering free to the community the opioid overdose-reversal drug Narcan Nasal Spray.

 Matt Rourke, File/AP Photo

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Department of Public Health is making available free Narcan nasal spray kits to the community.

Over half the accidental overdoses in Mohave County involve opioids, said Shurie Minter, MC Overdose Data to Action Program coordinator.

