KINGMAN — A Meadview man was indicted Thursday on a homicide charge for crashing into and killing his former girlfriend in a go-cart.

A Mohave County grand jury indicted John H. Stettler, 40, with second-degree murder per domestic violence. He is being held in county jail on a $300,000 bond.

