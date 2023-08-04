Meadview go-cart driver indicted for murder By Jim Seckler For The Daily News Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John H. Stettler KINGMAN — A Meadview man was indicted Thursday on a homicide charge for crashing into and killing his former girlfriend in a go-cart.A Mohave County grand jury indicted John H. Stettler, 40, with second-degree murder per domestic violence. He is being held in county jail on a $300,000 bond.Stettler is expected to be arraigned on the felony charge before Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho on Thursday.Stettler is charged with driving a go-cart around 1:30 a.m. July 28 into a quad driven by Sally Menard, also of Meadview in the area of Driftwood and Boathouse drives, the sheriff’s office reported.Menard, 32, was taken to a Las Vegas hospital where she later died from severe injuries. Investigators determined the crash was intentional and not an accident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Bullhead City woman sentenced to prison for credit card fraud, forgery York Fire 85% contained, crews work to preserve Nevada national monument Meadview go-cart driver indicted for murder Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.