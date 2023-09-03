BULLHEAD CITY — Washington Youth Tour is a unique chance for students to learn about what it means to be a part of something larger, whether that be a cooperative or our nation.
Mohave Electric Cooperative is proud to announce its continuing sponsorship of the annual Washington Youth Tour.
“The Washington Youth Tour is a unique opportunity to inspire students for success, and here at Mohave Electric Cooperative, we believe in providing the tools and resources, when we can, to help,” stated MEC’s CEO Tyler Carlson.
Students whose parents, or guardians, are MEC members, will be selected to represent Mohave Electric Cooperative in the annual Washington Youth Tour. The week-long excursion allows the students to interact with others from all over the country, visit our Capitol’s landmarks, and learn about our country’s rich history. The annual Youth Tour takes place in Summer 2024 in Washington, D.C.
MEC selects participants from applicants through a competitive two-step process. The top scorers from the initial essay will advance to the presentation before a panel of judges. All applicants must be high school juniors and receive parental or guardian permission to apply.
Applications should include a 300–500 word essay and are due on October 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. The application can be found at
“Education, Training, and Information” is one of the seven Cooperative principles upheld by MEC. One way MEC shows commitment to this principle, and our community, is by supporting the future of even the youngest of members.
Founded in 1946, Mohave Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit utility providing power to 36,700 members, 43,500 meters, with more than 1,570 miles of line spanning areas from Bullhead City to Topock on the west, Hualapai to Burro Creek to the south, and Nelson to the east.
