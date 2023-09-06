BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Electric Cooperative will hold its annual and district meetings in September.
MEC annually holds district meetings for board elections and a large annual meeting to inform members of the co-op’s yearly activities. MEC members can mark their calendars for the following dates:
District 1 meeting is on Monday, Sept. 18 at Los Lagos Golf Club, 6365 South Entrada Via Verdes, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426. Cynthia A. Christy has been a board director for District 1 since 2013 and is running for re-election.
District 2 meeting is on Tuesday, September 19 at Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of Realtors, 841 Hancock Road, Bullhead City, AZ 86442. Jose "Joe" Solar has been a board director for District 2 since 2019 and is running for re-election.
District 3 meeting is on Wednesday, September 20 at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead City Parkway, Bullhead City, AZ 86442. Joe Anderson has been a board director for District 3 since 2005 is running for re-election.
The 77th Annual Meeting is on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
All meetings begin with registration at 5:30 p.m. and convene at approximately 6:30 p.m. All members must register and are allowed one guest. These meetings are not open to the public and for MEC members only.
At the annual meeting, CEO Tyler Carlson will recap 2022 while looking into the future of MEC. Each member and a guest will receive a boxed sandwich meal and water. A member gift is available to only the first 500 member-households on a first-come, first-served basis.
Members will have a chance to visit informational tables for TWN Communications, Arizona Generation & Transmission Cooperatives, and Western Governors University Arizona – MEC’s newest program supporting bachelor and master degrees in education, business, IT, and healthcare with access to scholarship opportunities. MEC will also have tables staffed with MEC employees providing information on the UAV Drone Program, SmartHub app, Operation Cool Shade, and the Outage Management System, and more.
Founded in 1946, Mohave Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit utility providing power to 36,700 members, 43,500 meters, with more than 1,570 miles of line spanning areas from Bullhead City to Topock on the west, Hualapai to Burro Creek to the south, and Nelson to the east.
