A photo of Star hangs below the stage at Hooch’s 66 Topock as local musicians Janie Lane of 50 Shades of Rock and Shawn Maloy of SavageKat play a tribute to the long-time area radio personality who passed away last month.
Lacey Stech poses with a star in tribute to her mother Linda Silvia — better known as Star — who entertained listeners on Lucky 98’s afternoon drive radio show for the past two decades. Star passed away last month, and Stech coordinated a memorial on Saturday and worked with River Fund, Inc., to create the StarLight Final Rest Fund to pay for her burial.
TOPOCK — About 150 people gathered on Saturday at Topock Marina to pay tribute to the life of long-time area DJ and radio personality Linda Silvia, better known to her listeners as Star.
For the past two decades, Star was the voice of Lucky 98’s afternoon drive broadcast, taking requests, interacting with callers, making personal appearances around the area and posting on the station’s social media pages. She passed away last month after a battle with cancer.
More than 20 family members from far and wide traveled to the Tri-state to be part of the memorial celebration and several area musicians performed a musical tribute to the rock-and-roll DJ who loved music — especially her favorite band Aerosmith — and the people she worked with on the air and behind the scenes.
The event was fittingly decorated with star emblems and designs, as well as photos of Star. It also included a fundraiser for the River Fund’s StarLight Final Rest Fund, raising money to pay for her burial.
“She was the kindest, most loving person I’ve ever known,” said daughter Lacey Stech, who organized the event and helped set up the River Fund donation program. “She taught me to live life with a loving spirit and always stay humble. She was amazingly strong and she loved her listeners, her family, her friends and her dogs.”
Cousin Gary Harris, who traveled to the event from Boulder City, Nevada, said it was fitting that the memorial was held on Aug. 26, “She was a dog lover, and this is National Dog Day.”
“We are here to pay tribute to an amazing, bright shining Star,” said Shawn Maloy of SavageKat, who was among the local performers who took the stage to play some of Star’s favorite songs. ”She loved rock and roll, and the way she talked about the music and the bands on her show was always great to listen to. She contributed so much to our community, and she will be sorely missed.”
Hooch’s 66 Bar & Grill at Topock Marina offered a buffet dinner for $20 per person and donated $15 from each meal to the StarLight Final Rest Fund. All the proceeds from the event and future donations will go toward Star’s burial, and fundraising efforts will continue to help others in the community who are struggling to pay for final expenses after a loved one passes away.
To contribute toward Star’s burial fund, visit the River Fund website at https://riverfundinc.com/ and click on the gold “donate” button. Choose the StarLight Final Rest Fund from the drop-down menu in the secure interface and enter the donation amount and payment details.
River Fund., Inc, is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization so donations may be tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.