A cross memorializes Alejandra Monserrant Mendoza Jurado, who died of an overdose in August 2020.

 Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times

MEXICALI, Mexico — As fentanyl has ravaged the United States, killing tens of thousands of Americans each year, Mexican leaders have insisted their country has been virtually untouched by the opioid.

Mexico officially recorded just 19 deaths from all opioids in 2020, the most recent year for which data are available, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador contending fentanyl is exclusively a U.S. problem — one he blames on American “social decay.”

A man who overdosed after shooting up in downtown Mexicali receives help from police and Red Cross paramedics.

