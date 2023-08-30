Mohave boys golf returns for second match of the season By Matt Rothman The Daily News Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Branden Collins of Mohave High School's boys golf team tees off at Cerbat Cliffs on Tuesday. Bryanna Winner/River City Newspapers Grant Collins gets set to put during Mohave High School's boys golf match at Cerbat Cliffs on Tuesday. Bryanna Winner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGMAN — A day after the Mohave Valley girls team took the course, the boys were in action on Tuesday at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.The Thunderbirds competed against Kingman and Lee Williams, with Branden Collins improving by three strokes from his first match, shooting a career low, 42. His brother, Grant Collins, recorded a 43."I thought Branden played really well," head coach Mike Giannamore said. " If he could have played one hole better, I thought he could have placed among the top golfers."Mohave will compete in their next match on Sept. 5 in Flagstaff. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew Rothman Sports Reporter Author email Follow Matthew Rothman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Juvenile arrested in hay bale fire Candy sale reaps sweet reward for SAINT Board overturns vote to fire Fort Mojave Mesa FD chief Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
