BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Airport Authority will consider hiring a state-certified appraiser to establish a fair market rent for three airport properties.
The regular meeting of the MCAA board of directors begins at 9 a.m., Tuesday, at the Bullhead City Elementary School District board room, 1004 Hancock Road, Building 100.
Laughlin Bullhead International Airport Director James Scheller will present to the board three bids from qualifying appraisers to establish fair market rents of two hangars for aeronautical and non-aeronautical use, and a parcel of property suitable for a 40,000-square-foot hangar and seven acres of the General Aviation Ramp area.
In other action items, the board will consider and take possible action on the purchase of a 40-foot storage container to house Sun Country Airlines catering inventory.
The airline currently rents two catering storage rooms from MCAA within the terminal. The airline would lease at the same rate the container for a period of 24 months, with the option of a reduced rate after the 24 month period.
Members will also consider action to approve Laughlin Bullhead International Airport participation in the 2024 Laughlin Bullhead Air Show.
The inaugural Laughlin Bullhead Air Show on April 1 — the first in Bullhead City since the early 1990s — attracted an estimated 13,000 spectators, with 11,500 of them in attendance at the Air Show grounds on LBIA. The event was able to award nearly $13,500 in donations to at least 10 local and regional nonprofit groups.
Also on the action agenda is member consideration of approval of the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Members will hear reports on fiscal years 2025 through 2029 Federal Aviation Administration and Arizona Department of Transportation projected airport capital improvement projects, as well as updates on current FAA and ADOT projects. The FAA Taxiway A rehabilitation project has been pushed to next year, and the design is complete. Current ADOT projects include commercial and general aviation apron security lighting, runway lighting and sealcoat projects and the terminal holdroom restroom project.
Committee reports include a Small Community Air Service Development Program grant update, Finance & Planning Committee updates including a year-to-date financial report and investment portfolio report and the Real Estate Committee update.
