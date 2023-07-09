Mohave-County-Laughlin-Airport-Authority-1.png

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Airport Authority will consider hiring a state-certified appraiser to establish a fair market rent for three airport properties.

The regular meeting of the MCAA board of directors begins at 9 a.m., Tuesday, at the Bullhead City Elementary School District board room, 1004 Hancock Road, Building 100.

