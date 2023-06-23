Sam Elters

Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said final adoption of the spending plan is expected July 17.

 File photo

KINGMAN — Facing massive deficits in the future, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors narrowly adopted a balanced tentative budget for fiscal year 2023-24 and took a step toward a possible solution to avoid looming financial disaster.

"This is where we are," Supervisor Hildy Angius said Wednesday, two days after the board voted 3-2 to approve a $138 million general fund budget — and a $580 million overall budget — for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The adopted budget retains the current county property tax levy rate of $1.7547 for the general fund revenue stream.

