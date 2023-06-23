KINGMAN — Facing massive deficits in the future, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors narrowly adopted a balanced tentative budget for fiscal year 2023-24 and took a step toward a possible solution to avoid looming financial disaster.
"This is where we are," Supervisor Hildy Angius said Wednesday, two days after the board voted 3-2 to approve a $138 million general fund budget — and a $580 million overall budget — for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The adopted budget retains the current county property tax levy rate of $1.7547 for the general fund revenue stream.
The motion to approve the tentative budget included a caveat for the board to revisit a proposed quarter-cent countywide sales tax devoted solely to provide funding for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office — which includes the county jail and animal control — currently accounts for about 35% of the general fund expenditures.
Angius was joined by Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter and Supervisor Jean Bishop in voting for the combined motion while Supervisors Ron Gould and Buster Johnson voted against it.
"I never thought I would have to ask for a tax," said Angius, a staunch fiscal conservative. "For 10 years, I have fought not to raise (property) taxes. I'm proud that we haven't."
But, she said, the perfect storm of inflation, rising wages and benefits to attract and retain county employees and greater demand on services caused by the county's growth has left the supervisors with few palatable options.
Gould, a vocal opponent of higher taxes — either from property tax paid by residents or sales tax paid by everyone — insisted the county needed to make "ongoing cuts ... cut continuing spending" to address a potential budget deficit of $18 million projected for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
But County Manager Sam Elters said it wasn't easy to make cuts that substantial without greatly reducing services, some required by law, that county residents demand and expect. He said about 86% of county expenses are for mandated services or programs. Some of those services are funded by grants or enterprise funds that can be used only for those services and could not be applied to other county expenses.
"I cannot envision keeping up with what we provide today, which is considered by many to be short, when we are contemplating making further cuts to where we are at," Elters said.
Noting that the county still is about 100 employees short of being fully staffed, Elters said some departments could not withstand further reductions.
"I cannot fathom how we would achieve cuts, recurring cost cuts, and maintain the services we provide," he said.
He said the discussion has been years in the making; the county previously has found ways to negotiate occasional financial straits but has no answer for inflation that far exceeds the amount the county could raise with additional legally limited property taxes.
"I've been waiting for this discussion to take place and I'm glad and grateful that we are having it with you, the board," he said during Monday's meeting in Kingman. "It's one thing to say we will cut across the board or we will cut here and there. I think the expectations for services are across the board."
As for a solution, he said, "My sense is everything is possible. The sun will rise tomorrow. But if we were to make across-the-board cuts, we will be unable to deliver services.
"I'm not crying 'wolf.' We've done what we can with what we have.... Our human resources are stretched to the limit. We have an obligation to deliver services in this county to the best of our ability. There's only so much we an do with what we have."
Johnson was reluctant to pass a tentative budget without at least addressing the elephant in the room.
"I think you're making a big mistake if you go ahead by adding continuing debt onto this budget," he said in explaining his vote against the motion. "With $4 million in new initiatives that are going to come due next year ... I think that's reckless on our part to add more to it.
"Where are you going to get the money from if you don't address it this year?" he asked.
Bishop said she felt the supervisors should accept the tentative budget and immediately start working on potential solutions for the future, starting with the sheriff's office sales tax proposal.
"I think if we pass the tentative budget as it's presented here today, it buys us another year to figure out what we're going to do the following year," she said before making the motion to do so. "And during that year, I think we can look at taking it to the vote of the people for a small sales tax specifically for the sheriff's office.
"That would be my recommendation," she added. "Take the tentative budget as presented. Work on sales tax ... back to the board and to the voters."
For the supervisors to pass a sales tax proposal, it would require a unanimous vote. For the voters to do it, it would have to be on the ballot and then pass by a simple majority.
"We're trying to be proactive so we don't have a crisis at the end of the day," Angius said Wednesday, voicing her support for the sales tax. "I think it is a good idea."
She said the two legitimate proposals on the table were an increase in property taxes — the maximum increase allowed by law still wouldn't cover the expected budget shortfall — and the quarter-cent sales tax. She said the sales tax was the far better proposal.
A property tax increase, Angius said, was something "I will never do as long as there's another alternative."
Property taxes place all of the burden on property owners — primarily residents — while "everybody pays sales tax. Our residents, our visitors, our property owners, our renters, our snowbirds, everyone. It is a brilliant, brilliant compromise."
She also said the sales tax proposal included a small decrease in the county's primary levy rate, providing a portion of the offset for local property owners who would be paying more on purchases but less on their annual property tax bill.
But she admits there is no chance the board can do it on its own because Gould would never support it and the vote would have to be unanimous. So instead, she said, it will be up to the county voters — if at least three supervisors can provide the majority vote necessary to place the question on a countywide ballot. That will be discussed at an upcoming supervisors meeting, probably sooner rather than later.
"I think my constituents understand I would not come to them and ask them to consider a sales tax if there was another alternative available," Angius said. "So far, I have not heard any legitimate alternatives."
With the sales tax revenue devoted only to sheriff's office operations, she said, it would make the department "fully funded and staffed." That, she said, is something that many residents have been seeking for several years, especially in unincorporated portions of the county.
"I wish there was another alternative," she said. "I just didn't see one."
