KINGMAN —Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson wants the county to consider an 18% budget cut and hiring freezes as a possible answer to a predicted budget deficit during the 2025 fiscal year.
“If nothing changes, we may not have enough money coming in to continue to fund county operations,” Johnson said in his proposal.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday held its first in a series of monthly budgetary meetings, intended to address solutions and cost-saving measures to counter a predicted $18.5 million budgetary deficit during the 2025 fiscal year.
During that meeting, county finance officials expressed their desire to better understand the board’s priorities leading into next year’s budget cycle. Measures proposed to address next year’s deficit on Wednesday included a possible hiring freeze on county positions paid for through the county’s general fund, until further notice. Johnson put that measure forward for consideration by the board at Monday’s regular meeting in Kingman. Johnson has also proposed directing county staff to explore the possibility, as well as what potential impact an 18% budget cut across most county departments may have on county services.
Johnson said that the county will be forced to make hard choices over the next two years, but officials can work toward mitigating the potential impact of next year’s deficit by limiting expenditures.
“If we put a freeze on all general fund positions and freeze all county travel (and state travel) until further notice, and pause all county general fund building projects, we can at least help the situation we are facing next year.”
According to Johnson, the county did something similar at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, due to the uncertainty of Mohave County’s economic outlook at that time. And as an additional cost-saving measure, Johnson asserted that working remotely had proven an effective way to conserve county resources.
“While doing all of this will not get us out of the structurally imbalance budget we find ourselves in, it will help start us down the right path,” Johnson said.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed its FY 2024 budget in July by a 3-2 vote, with opposition from Johnson and fellow supervisor Ron Gould. The budget included $3.3 million in new initiatives and $1.96 million in capital requests. The budget also included $1.5 million in salary increases for Mohave County sheriff’s deputies and detention officers, with $250,000 in increased pay for Mohave County general administration. A quarter of the county’s tax revenue from new construction last year (about $246,000) was added to the Mohave County Economic Development Department’s Commerce Fund.
The Mohave County Finance Department informed supervisors of the looming FY 25 budget deficit as early as May. At that time, Finance Director Luke Mournian proposed a possible quarter-cent sales tax as a possible mitigation strategy, which would absorb about $360 million in public safety costs to the county over the next 20 years.
Such a tax would require a unanimous vote by the county’s governing board. Gould, who represents Northern Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley, has publicly objected to such a tax on county residents.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to Monday on whether to implement a hiring freeze on county positions, and whether to direct staff to determine the possible outcome of an 18% cut to county departments at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.