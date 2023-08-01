BULLHEAD CITY — For the second year in a row, Mohave High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, formally unit AZ-942, has received the Silver Star Community Service Award.

The award is given to the top 5% of Air Force Junior ROTC units who had the highest average of number of community service hours per cadet — a challenge AZ-942 easily cleared this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.