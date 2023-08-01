BULLHEAD CITY — For the second year in a row, Mohave High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, formally unit AZ-942, has received the Silver Star Community Service Award.
The award is given to the top 5% of Air Force Junior ROTC units who had the highest average of number of community service hours per cadet — a challenge AZ-942 easily cleared this year.
There are 870 AFJROTC units worldwide; the Air Force gave this award to 44 units. The MHS unit averaged 5,242 community service hours in total and received the award on June 26.
“The cadets worked hard at various events, including Backpack Buddy, Color Guard, Kids Expo, Career Fair, Parades, Cornfest, Trunk or Treat, Winterfest, Reading Across America, Airshow, Bullhead City Historical Society, Palooza, and various Commencement Ceremonies at (Colorado River Union High School District) schools,” said Major Earl W. Davis (ret.), MHS senior aerospace science instructor.
Informally dubbed as the area's "parking masters," the cadets helped direct parking at long running events, such as the fifth annual Cornfest in October, and taking on the challenge of running parking at first ever Laughlin Bullhead Air Show.
They also provided labor to help build the new Colorado River Museum's educational garden, which saw its grand opening last June.
And, of course, the unit's Color Guard is a frequent sight at school board meetings, ceremonies, parades and other events through the year.
"The Mohave High School’s AFJROTC worked extremely hard to receive this award and have shown that they are true examples of achievement for all," said Michael Carter, Director of Community Engagement.
