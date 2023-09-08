BULLHEAD CITY – Volleyball teams at Mohave High School, River Valley High School and Mohave Accelerated Learning Center were all in action this week. Here's a recap of how they did:
MALC vs River Valley, Sept. 5
The Patriots took on the Dust Devils on Tuesday for the second match in a week between these two teams, with MALC recording another four-set win.
Tanner Banks stood out once again with seven aces, 17 points, 12 kills and seven digs. Khaylene Rodriguez went 10/11 serving two aces and seven points while also going 10/11, attacking with three kills and five digs.
"Overall, we had a decent match,” head coach Carol Martin said. “The girls were strategic in placing their serves and looking for holes when attacking. They are gaining more court awareness, and that's nice to see.”
Mohave vs River Valley, Sept. 6
Mohave recorded their second win of the season on Wednesday in their match against River Valley. The match went the distance, but the Thunderbirds were able grab the win in the 15-point fifth set.
“River Valley played a very good game tonight,” Head Coach David Kilpatrick said. “You can tell they've been working on their game. We didn't play to our ability. River Valley had us on the ropes, but we came together in the end. Our players seemed a little stunned. It's always interesting to see how players react when the challenged in competition. I was proud of how the team competed and worked through its first real challenge.”
MALC vs Trivium Prep, Sept. 6
The Patriots played Trivium Prep and fell for the third time this season on Wednesday. MALC lost in three and heads into their tournament this weekend with a record of 3-2.
Mohave vs Kingman, Sept. 7
Mohave played their final match against Kingman on Thursday and recorded a three set win to move to 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.