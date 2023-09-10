KINGMAN —In their first state qualifier of the season on Friday, the Mohave High School swim team posted some strong times to put themselves in a spot to compete at the end of the year.
Marissa Brisco, Emily Hamilton, Mary Hessom and Rachel Barton earned provisional state times in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle. The boys team did the same with Gavin Gledhill, Carter Lind, Christopher Fernandez and D’Angelo Saleme.
Brisco continued her excellent season, earning individual state qualifying times in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 fly. Christopher Fernandez also qualified in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, while Hamilton, Hessom and Saleme shined as well.
Other notable performances came from Abe Vissers (dropping over five seconds in his 100 backstroke), Abby Ramos (dropping over 15 seconds in her 100 free), Genesis Martinez Villalobos (dropping nine seconds in her 100 free), Mercedes Kincaid (dropping 6 seconds off her 100 backstroke), Jonathan Diaz Rojas (dropping 5 seconds from his 100 free) and Eddie Martinez (dropping 10 seconds off his 100 backstroke).
"At this state qualifier, our relay teams really came through with all swimmers getting best or near-best personal splits," Head Coach Hylie Barton said. "That’s very encouraging so early in the season. I expect to see those times continue to drop. These time drops reflect the hard work happening daily at practice. They are also a sign that our veteran swimmers are serving as great mentors to our new swimmers."
Mohave will next race in another state qualifier on Sept. 22 in Kingman.
