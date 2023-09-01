KINGMAN —The Mohave High School swim team began their season with a win in their dual meet against Kingman and Kingman Academy on Thursday.
The Thunderbirds beat Kingman 154-10 and Kingman Academy 144-28.
"We already saw some great time drops, which is exciting this early in the season," head coach Hylie Barton said. "Several swimmers are on track to make provisional state times in next Friday's state qualifier, the first of four this season. These athletes have all improved tremendously and work hard every practice."
The girl's team won every race and was led by Rachel Barton, who recorded wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle events. Marissa Brisco won both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke events, while Emily Hamilton took first in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Mohave also got first-place finishes from Mary Hessom in the 50 freestyle, and Esmerelda Castro in the 500 free. Coach Barton was also really impressed with Lily Safari after she placed second in both the 100 free and 100 breaststroke.
The boys were led by sophomore captain Chris Fernandez, who won both the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Senior Ronaldo Fernandez won the 200 IM, and freshman Garrett Fernandez won the 200 freestyle. D'Angelo Saleme won the 50 freestyle, and newcomer Gavin Gledhill won the 100 backstroke. Hayden Proctor and Abe Vissers were also impressive, each placing second in their individual events along with strong performances from Vincent Morales and Uziel Ramirez
Their next meet will be at home on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
