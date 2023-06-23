McShea Ronan Sojo IMG_7323.jpg

From left, Mohave Valley Fire Department Btn. Chief Rick McShea, Captain Tim Ronan and Firefighter Josh Sojo show off the department's newest reserve ambulance, which will primarily be used for non-emergency interfacility patient transport. 

 DK McDonald/The Daily News

MOHAVE VALLEY — Board members unanimously ratified the purchase of an ambulance for Mohave Valley Fire Department during Wednesday's regularly scheduled board meeting.

"The ambulance is out back and in service," said Fire Chief Ted Martin. "It made the 1,300 mile trip from Nebraska without a single problem."

