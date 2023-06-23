From left, Mohave Valley Fire Department Btn. Chief Rick McShea, Captain Tim Ronan and Firefighter Josh Sojo show off the department's newest reserve ambulance, which will primarily be used for non-emergency interfacility patient transport.
MOHAVE VALLEY — Board members unanimously ratified the purchase of an ambulance for Mohave Valley Fire Department during Wednesday's regularly scheduled board meeting.
"The ambulance is out back and in service," said Fire Chief Ted Martin. "It made the 1,300 mile trip from Nebraska without a single problem."
The $27,000 used ambulance has only 31,000 miles on it and the department will use it as a reserve ambulance primarily tasked with non-emergency interfacility patient transport, Martin said.
Interfacility transports generate income for the department.
The ambulance the new unit is replacing is going to a brokerage that estimated a realistic market value of between $20,000 and $25,000, Martin said. Members voted unanimously to approve of the disposal of the old ambulance.
Members also approved the department to spend up to $20,000 for 635 feet of fencing and two manual gates to enclose the property, including the training tower at Station 82.
Battalion Chief Rick McShea reported the department has received two of three expected bids for the fencing, one in the amount of $19,995.67 and the other for $17,086. The bids include manual swing gates, which were recommended because drifting sand can interfere with guided gate operations. Multiple gates will allow access on both sides of the property.
Planning for the project at Station 82, including the training tower, began last year, McShea said.
"We knew then we were going to need to do some groundwork and fencing," he said. "It's going to last us a lifetime for training and everything else, and as you know, a big part of this is our insurance rating — We rely on Bullhead for live fire training. It's hard. With staffing levels the way they are, this is going to be the best thing we have and we can also train other departments with it — we can utilize this across the board. Once it's done, it's going to be amazing."
In administrative reports, McShea also reported over the past 30 days the department ran 171 calls, with 97 of those by emergency medical services.
Since the end of the pandemic, the number of calls has gone up 10-15 calls each month and right now it's trending up, he said.
"We're getting a lot of fires and it's getting hot, so those are going to increase. (EMS) is still running all night with medicals — we are going to be watching our response times a little closer," McShea said.
There were no members of the public to speak during the public hearing and members approved the fiscal year 2023/24 budget, which includes a 6% pay raise for all employees.
Fire Chief Martin updated members on the MVFD wildland firefighter crew assigned through the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to Lake Success in Sequoia National Park, California.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, responsible for dispatching statewide resources for wildland fire and which has an arrangement with California to provide additional crews when needed. Assignments require particular crewmember certifications and equipment. The department is compensated by the state for its costs.
The crew is working on prescribed burns and serving as back up should California firefighters be needed elsewhere, Martin said. "Their rotation will go the full 14 days, if not extended to 21 days — that's what I expect."
