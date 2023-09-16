MOHAVE VALLEY — Mosquito fogging will be held Tuesday in two Mohave Valley neighborhoods after mosquito surveillance conducted last week determined they meet fogging protocol.
Mosquito fogging will begin after 8 p.m., Sept. 19, weather permitting by Baron Pest Control.
The areas to be fogged are:
• South of Willow Road to Laguna Road, east ad west between Mohave Valley Highway and Mountain View Drive
• North of Willow Road to King Street, east and west from Boundary Park to Aquarius Drive
MasterLine Kontrol 4-4 will be used for the adult mosquito control application, which is an insecticide made from pyrethrins.
Pyrethrins are derived from chrysanthemum flower extract and are used in indoor bug bombs, head lice treatments and pet flea sprays.
The insecticide is deemed safe for humans and pets, but residents are encouraged to take precautions to reduce exposure during the spraying.
• Whenever possible, remain indoors with windows closed during the time of fogging application and consider turning off air conditioning,
• If outdoors, avoid eye contact with the spray; if spray reaches the eyes immediately rinse them with water or apply eye drops.
• Bring laundry and toys inside before spraying and wash with soap an water if exposed to pesticides,
• Cover swimming pools surfaces when feasible,
• Wash any exposed skin with soap and water if contact is made by the spray.
• Wash exposed fruits and vegetables with water before cooking, storing or eating.
Physical or psychological concerns regarding the spraying should be directed to your local physician. Questions about pesticides can be directed to the National Pesticide Information Center at 800-858-7378.
