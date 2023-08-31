BULLHEAD CITY — It's not often that a Facebook group has a tangible effect on a community, but the Bullhead City Moms Group can stake a claim to it.
To some extent, the Bullhead City Moms Group operates like most private, special interest social media groups: posts are made daily asking for advice on children's activities, daycare recommendations and the general ho-hum of being a parent.
There's a real life counterpart to the group, too. Events are held monthly and range from Camp Colorado — a summer day camp which teaches children about the local area and its history — to meetups at the parks, Mommy and Me days and even a book club.
"For the last two years, we've just been doing that and making sure we have a couple events a month, so people can meet new people and hopefully branch off and make friends and their kids make friends," said Group Administrator Julia Gillespie.
Gillespie said an important aspect of the group is providing an outlet for stay at home moms who might otherwise not know about events and opportunities in the community.
"As a direct result of the group, families have stayed in the area," fellow administrator Grace Hecht said. "It can be super lonely out here. There's the heat and the wind, so there's not a options for meet-ups."
Providing support without any judgment or drama is a key part of what makes the group work, Hecht said.
"Just the other day, we had an anonymous member post and say that they're struggling. There were over 50 comments filled with love and support," Hecht said.
The group, which is seven years old, was originally run by Jolene Robinson before Hecht became an administrator in 2021. Gillespie joined soon after, and the two brainstormed ways to invigorate the stay-at-home mom community.
"I started adding people; I think when I started there were about 400," Hecht said. Today, the group has around 2,000 members.
Gillespie said running such a large group isn't as big of a challenge as one might expect, especially as the online portion of the group acts as a resource than anything else.
"You get to help these moms who don't have any other way to get out. Some of them are really shy to ask for help, and they're able to come online, either anonymously or not, and ask for help. Then moms in the community have an outpouring of love," Gillespie said.
The focus is specifically on local mothers (and grandparents with children living in the area). There is a separate, though notably smaller, group for dads.
Hecht said their membership requirements are designed to let mothers have the freedom to share sensitive information with full knowledge of safety and comfort.
"I'm very anti-social, even as a mom, but it's nice to know I'm not alone in some things and there's always a group to help," one mom said when asked what the group meant to them.
Another said they appreciated the ability to give back to other mothers in need, while another liked being able to keep on top of family and children events despite being a working mother.
"I have met some pretty amazing moms on here," one mom wrote. "When struggling and have had asked for help or advice, one of the moms has always had a way to help. I love this group."
The group has also shown how a community can come together in a time of need, Hecht said.
She highlighted how the group helped local mothers coordinate and help one another during formula shortages during the pandemic, with mom's sharing information or even giving excess milk to local families in need.
Hecht praised the group's administration team, which is about five or six mothers, for keeping the energy going. Gillespie, likewise, highlighted moms who have "branched off" to make their own events or support groups.
"We have a full admin team now and we've raised our natural leaders up ... That's the whole point, raising up natural leaders to make Bullhead better," Hecht said, referencing her unrelated nonprofit.
Gillespie recommends new mothers to the area to "give everything a chance," especially for parents coming from larger metropolitan areas or other states.
"We always tell moms, just try it out. Give it a chance. Go out and meet new people and try new things. You never know until you try it," Gillespie said.
