avi kwa ame fire damage

Scorched Joshua trees dot the landscape in a portion of the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, damage inflicted on about 8,250 acres of monument land near the Nevada-California border by the York Fire earlier this summer.

 Courtesy Bureau of Land Management

LAUGHLIN — It will take some time — possibly five years or longer — for restoration of land within the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument damaged by the York Fire in July and August.

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management released its September update earlier this week on the sprawling monument north of Laughlin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.