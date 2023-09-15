LAUGHLIN — It will take some time — possibly five years or longer — for restoration of land within the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument damaged by the York Fire in July and August.
The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management released its September update earlier this week on the sprawling monument north of Laughlin.
According to BLM, which is charged with managing the 506,000-acre area designated as a national monument earlier this year, the fire that began July 28 in private land within the adjacent Mojave National Preserve northwest of Needles in San Bernardino County spread into Nevada and burned about 8,250 acres of land within the monument.
"An emergency stabilizations and rehabilitation plan is being prepared for he burn area and, encouragingly, little damage was seen with precipitation associated with Tropical Storm Hilary when it came through the area in mid-August," BLM said in its update. "Post-fire efforts will continue over the next five years in this area, including signage and barriers, increased patrols, invasive weed monitoring and treatment, invasive annual grass control and Joshua Tree woodland restoration.
"We ask that you do your part by staying on well-established roads and avoid hiking or driving in the burned area. This will allow rehabilitation efforts to take a better hold and reduce the spread of invasive plants such as cheatgrass, red brome and puncturevine."
BLM also reported that two alternative energy applications that had been filed prior to the national monument designation have been withdrawn.
One was by 8 Minute Energy for a proposed Angora Solar Project on 2,816 acres within the monument that was to consist of a 700 megawatt photovoltaic solar electric generating facility and an up to 800 megawatt battery storage system, utilizing a nine-mile transmission line in Clark County to the switchyard at the former Mohave Generating Station in Laughlin.
The other application was from Crescent Peak Renewables, LLC, for the Kulning Wind Energy generation plant and 29-mile transmission line west of Searchlight. A previous proposal in that same area was rejected by BLM in 2018 upon strong opposition from the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and others who consider the land sacred.
Nearby Spritit Mountain — a translation of Avi Kwa Ame in the Mojave language — is central to the creation story of the Mojave and many other tribal nations. The national monument declaration protects the area from most forms of private development on public lands. Existing state and private lands within the boundaries are not considered part of the monument.
"The designation recognizes and respects valid existing right," BLM said. "The proclamation specifies that maintenance and upgrades to water infrastructure for flood control, utilities, water district facilities, wildlife water catchments and other uses may continue; and that transmission lines, pipelines and roads can continue to be maintained and upgraded. The proclamation allows for military, commercial and private flights in and out of existing or future airports in the area. It also does not change the class II air quality designation for the area or affect (Nevada's) authority over administering air quality designations."
RECOVERY EFFORTS WITHIN
MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE
Some roads and facilities within the Mojave National Preserve in California remain closed following damage inflicted by both the York Fire and Tropical Storm Hilary.
Essex Road and Black Canyon Road to Hole-In-The-Wall are closed to all vehicles. Hole-In-The-Wall and Essex campgrounds are closed as is the Kelso Visitor Center. Those areas southwest of the York Fire burn site were hit hard by heavy rain as the tropical storm moved through last month. Roads at the Kelso Railroad Crossing are open but delays of up to an hour are possible in that area.
Restrictions remain within the burn site, where motorists and hikers are warned to watch for hazards and unstable conditions following both the fire and the storm.
Some roads in that area are open only to four-wheel drive vehicles, according to information released Tuesday by the National Park Service.
The York Fire scorched more than 90,000 acres — 150-plus square miles — within the 1.5 million-acre preserve north of Interstate 40 in San Bernardino County.
