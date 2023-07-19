KINGMAN — Christopher Morgan is the latest Mohave County resident to declare interest in candidacy in next year's election cycle, confirming his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the Board of Supervisors seat currently occupied by Ron Gould.
The electrical contractor from Fort Mohave submitted paperwork with the Elections Department in Kingman on July 10, formally declaring intent to seek the Republican nomination District 5 in the Aug. 6, 2024, primary.
Morgan cited strengths that he said included community connections and experience through a leadership role in Mohave County Search and Rescue Unit and other civic involvements.
Should Morgan qualify his campaign, he will likely face Gould, the Republican incumbent who formally declared intent to seek re-election on April 3. No one else has yet initiated the process to run for supervisor in District 5 next year.
The candidacy declarations came earlier than ever before this year in Mohave County. Kingman resident William Andrews got the party started in early February with a District 4 Board of Supervisor candidacy declaration, a full 18 months ahead of the primary election. Others intending to join Andrews in the District 4 GOP primary next year include Jennifer Esposito, Logan Marsh, Marianne Salem and Mervyn Pitchfork Freedom.
Jean Bishop, who currently holds the District 4 position, has said she will not seek re-election, instead intending to retire from public office.
Incumbent Hildy Angius will not seek her District 2 seat on the Board of Supervisors in favor for a run for state senate. Those declaring election intent to succeed Angius include Republicans Grace Hecht, Annette Wegmann and Ashley Gerich.
BOS Chairman Travis Lingenfelter is seeking another term of office in District 1. He faces a potential challenge from Shawn Meisner, a county fairgrounds maintenance worker who also seeks the GOP nomination next year.
Buster Johnson, the most tenured member of the Mohave County Board, is pursuing re-election in District 3. Johnson appears headed for an primary showdown with prospective challenger state Sen. Sonny Borrelli.
A dozen other Republicans have declared intent to qualify for the 2024 primary for sheriff, Superior Court judge, attorney, assessor, recorder, treasurer, school superintendent and Bullhead City constable.
