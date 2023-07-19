KINGMAN — Christopher Morgan is the latest Mohave County resident to declare interest in candidacy in next year's election cycle, confirming his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the Board of Supervisors seat currently occupied by Ron Gould.

The electrical contractor from Fort Mohave submitted paperwork with the Elections Department in Kingman on July 10, formally declaring intent to seek the Republican nomination District 5 in the Aug. 6, 2024, primary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.