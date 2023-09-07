At Tuesday night's city council meeting, Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club presented a check to the city's Parks and Recreation department, supporting the club's continued mission to provide free swim lessons to local kids.
BULLHEAD CITY — In an annual rite of the end of summer, the Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club presented a ceremonial check — as well as a real one — to the Bullhead City Recreation Department in the club's ongoing mission to provide free swim lessons to local children.
The presentation, made at Tuesday night's Bullhead City Council meeting, marked the 23rd consecutive year that the Morning Kiwanis Club has forked over the cash to pay for the lessons for youngsters at the Bullhead City municipal swimming pool.
This year's contribution of $13,400 paid for 670 registrations — at $20 each — for children in the Mommy and Me program as well as the Level One and Level Two beginner classes.
"Another fantastic year," said Karla Brady, Kiwanis swim lessons program coordinator. "Our best year yet."
To date, the club has paid more than $182,000 to provide lessons to more than 9,000 registrants.
"Our club wants children to know how to swim and get out of the water safely," said Morning Kiwanis Club President Terry Coyle. "The partnership with Kiwanis and Bullhead City makes this highly successful program possible."
During the presentation, Coyle pointed out that drowning is the leading accidental cause of death for children 4 and younger but, in many cases, can be prevented. The swim lessons provide "basic skills necessary to survive around the water."
The annual lessons, a Kiwanis Priority One program, has been recognized by Kiwanis International.
The local Kiwanis Club also built the city's first splash pad, Kiwanis Splash Park near the pool in Ken Fovargue Park, and recently added more ramadas and tables while the city improved the facility with a rubberized surface and two additional water features.
Mayor Steve D'Amico said the swim lesson program has touched many lives over the years, extending to the parents and family members of the 9,000-plus participants.
"With what you guys have done for the community, I can't thank you enough," D'Amico said.
The Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club is supported through fundraising efforts and by its annual community partners. The sponsorship program includes Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, Ron's Tire Pros, AirZona Comfort Solutions, Dot Foods, River Rock Promotions & Printing, New American Funding, Baron Services and Wickersham Insurance. The Kiwanis media partners are Murphy Broadcasting, the Economic Journal of Mohave County, Radio Central and News West Publishing.
