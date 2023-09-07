Kiwanis Swim Lessons Check

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club presented a check to the city's Parks and Recreation department, supporting the club's continued mission to provide free swim lessons to local kids.

 Courtesy of Bullhead City Parks and Recreation

BULLHEAD CITY — In an annual rite of the end of summer, the Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club presented a ceremonial check — as well as a real one — to the Bullhead City Recreation Department in the club's ongoing mission to provide free swim lessons to local children.

The presentation, made at Tuesday night's Bullhead City Council meeting, marked the 23rd consecutive year that the Morning Kiwanis Club has forked over the cash to pay for the lessons for youngsters at the Bullhead City municipal swimming pool.

