Sometimes, a long film length can make a film feel epic and scope. Other times, it just makes the audience wonder when will it end.
”Oppenheimer” is divided into halves, with the narrative bouncing between both sides. One half follows follows the life of the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the father of the atomic bomb, from his life as a student studying abroad, and onto his work into the Manhattan Project and later security clearance trial.
The other half of the film focuses on the Secretary of Commerce confirmation hearings for Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 1959.
Of note is the extensive ensemble cast, as the movie spends a lot of time, establishing all the various scientists and personal relationships at the real Oppenheimer head, and how they came back to either her or help him after the Manhattan Project concluded.
”I really got hooked on that moment where the scientists on the Manhattan Project realized that when they detonated the very first atomic device, there was a small the quantifiable possibility just a slight chance that in doing so they would set fire to the atmosphere and destroy the entire world,” said writer/director Christopher Nolan. “And yet they went ahead and pushed that button. I wanted to take the audience into that room, and be there for those kind of momentous decisions.”
The primary conflict of the movie is Oppenheimer's left-leaning political ideas, such as being supportive of communism and opposing the fascist government in Spain, or his later opposition to further nuclear development.
Time and time again the titular character is showing to be the type of man who recklessly chases after something he wants, be it the atom bomb or a relationship, and never handles the consequences well.
It is a narrative which buys into Oppenheimer‘s own known egotism, and while some characters will occasionally criticize him for it, the movie itself rarely does.
Throughout the movie, particularly in the first half, Oppenheimer's vision of the universe is often represented in abstract ideas such as a vibrating disc or stars in the sky. It probably works better in the intended IMAX format, as it instead becomes distracting in a regular cinema.
One of the problems with having a huge cast is that very rarely can the narrative go in depth into any individual supporting character. The two prominent female characters — Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock — especially suffer, as they do not seem to exist outside of their relationship to the titular character.
Of the main cast, Downey gives probably one of the best performances in his career as the seemingly benign, but vindictive candidate for the president's cabinet.
Murphy also gives a strong performance, capturing innate gentleness despite forging ahead to create a weapon of mass destruction.
Nonetheless, stand outs from the supporting cast include Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence and Benny Safdie as Edward Teller.
A problem with the biopic genre is that the director will have to choose whether to include all of the boring bits or cut them to create a better narrative, even if it’s ahistorical. Nolan chose the former, and the end result is an incredibly boring second half.
Once the Trinity test has been completed, the film doesn’t seem to know what to do with itself. Oppenheimer's visions disappear entirely, aside from the occasional imagining of what a nuclear blast would look like in a specific room, and there is some attempt to show his work in nuclear politics and policy.
But in reality, the remaining hour and a half of the movie feels like the audience is just watching people testify at the security clearance hearing or at the confirmation hearing.
There are ways to film effective courthouse dramas in cinema, but Nolan seems to have neglected it entirely. What should be a gripping narrative about Oppenheimer’s past and regret over making the bomb catching up to him is instead unengaging.
The movie doesn’t particularly stand out from his oeuvre, but Nolan fans will probably like his usual narrative mix-and-match, visual quirks and the cast full of well-established actors.
Just be sure you don’t need to go to the bathroom before you sit down to watch it.
”Oppenheimer“ was released on July 21 and is currently available in cinemas.
Fred Mayson is a reporter at the Mohave Valley Daily News. He can be reached at 928-296-8507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.