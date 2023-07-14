A new movie aiming to expose the seedy underworld of international child sex trafficking has one small problem: it's incredibly boring.
Loosely based on the exploits of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), "Sound of Freedom" follows Ballard's journey from Homeland Security agent to rescuing exploited children around the globe.
After one of Ballard's government sting operations leads to the rescue of a young boy named Miguel (Lucás Avila), he travels to Columbia to rescue Miguel's sister Rocío (Cristal Aparicio).
Once there, he teams up with ex-cartel member Vampiro (Bill Camp) and the pair concoct a plan to rescue as many children as possible.
Edging more towards exploitation rather than a serious docudrama, the movie opens strong with the dramatic kidnapping of Rocío and Miguel, followed by Ballard establishing his talent at subterfuge by gaining trust of a suspected pedophile.
However, the movie screeches to a halt once the action movies to Columbia, devolving into repetitive conversations, cliché plot points and close ups of Caviezel looking grumpy.
The movie takes a hard stance against child trafficking but cannot conceive anything original to say: the story grinds to a stop at least twice for Ballard to tell the audience why hurting children is wrong.
Caviezel spends most of his time as Ballard being sad or mumbling religious verses about child innocence — if anything, his cheekbones do more acting than his dialogue.
Ballard’s penchant for undercover operations also fails to thrill, as the serious action throughout most of the movie is watching him ask random traffickers for children, usually while wearing a Hawaiian shirt.
There’s no nuance to the narrative: no examination of the system, nor insight into its effects on the children involved, or even a true arc for Ballard’s character.
The child actors, meanwhile, excel in their roles and salvage what is an otherwise forgettable flick.
While most of the focus is on Balllard, the occasional flashbacks and flashes to the children do more to make a point about modern slavery than anything the adult actors do. Aparicio’s performance is particularly heartbreaking.
Another point in the movie's favor is the setting. Most of the movie is shot in the colorful, but dinghy, streets of Columbia and lends itself well to the movie's theme. The use of reds is especially striking.
The movie is also bilingual, with most dialogue being in Spanish. A lesser film would have had everything spoken in English, but the interplay of language here is a nice realistic touch.
Although well-intentioned, "Sound of Freedom” fails to deliver on either its message or its plot. It’s suitable for anyone in need of a nap, though.
“Sound of Freedom” was released on July 4 and is currently available in cinemas.
Fred Mayson is a reporter for Mohave Valley Daily News. He can be reached at fmayson@nwppub.com or at 928-296-8507.
