MOHAVE VALLEY — Summer vacation didn't distract several grade levels within the Mohave Valley Elementary School District who retained their academic prowess during the break.
Superintendent Cole Young gave a presentation to the MVESD governing board on Aug. 30 on beginning of the year Galileo results, which compares MVESD results students to approximately 25,000 other Arizonan students.
The beginning of the year benchmark testing isn't a reflection on the current or last year's academic instruction, but serves as a snapshot of where students are at the beginning of the year.
"It gives us our own crystal ball to start looking to see where our kids are standing," Young said.
Kindergarten to fourth grade are tested on English and math skills, while science is added for fifth grade and above. Children are divided into groups of minimally proficient, partially proficient, proficient and highly proficient.
"We look at individuals and see which kids are already at the top of the mountain and how can we take them for the top of the mountain into space? Which ones are halfway up and we need to take them to the top? Which ones are at the base of the mountain and how do we get them climbing?" said Camp Mohave Elementary Principal Rick Cottrell.
Young said the district's approach to learning gaps is specific missing skills and bringing them to the student's education.
"Learning isn't linear. It's kind of like Swiss cheese, you have holes here and there," Young said.
Young's presentation compared beginning of the year to last school's year's end of year data.
Current first to fifth grades largely maintained their proficiency, with over 50% of students in each grade testing partially proficient or even higher for math and reading.
"We're used to seeing gaps," Young said. "Student learning systems are starting to pick up. I hear from the principals that it's only going to get better."
Not all students could avoid the summer slide, with some grade levels having "lost some ground" between the end of last school and now.
With the exception of second grade, which saw a dip in highly proficient students (primarily in math), most of the district's learning gaps were seen at the junior high school.
The most surprising results were for the eighth grade class, who tested under partially proficient for topics — 50.35% were minimally proficient in science, 72.73% for math and 69.23% in English.
However, Young thought the poor performance wasn't due to the summer slide or any academic failings.
"The kids, as they get older, the assessments become less and less important to them," Young said. "... This data just does not align with the data we've seen to this point and we're not blind to it."
Sixth and seventh graders were also under partially proficient in science, and seventh grade was deficient in English.
No prior year testing data exists for kindergarten for comparison, who mostly fall in to the minimally proficient or partially proficient category for both English and math.
"The nice thing about kindergarten is that they're sponges ... I expect a very different picture when we come back (for the) middle if the year benchmark," Young said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a one-word change to Arizona School Board Association Policy Advisory 744-747.
• Entertained presentation on the district's Jumptsart Academy program and Summer Enrichment Academy (summer school) program.
