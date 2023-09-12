MVESD 8/30/23 Governing Board meeting

Superintendent Cole Young, left, present beginning of the year testing results to the Mohave Valley Elementary School District governing board at the Aug. 30 board meeting.

 By Fred Mayson
The Daily News

MOHAVE VALLEY — Summer vacation didn't distract several grade levels within the Mohave Valley Elementary School District who retained their academic prowess during the break.

Superintendent Cole Young gave a presentation to the MVESD governing board on Aug. 30 on beginning of the year Galileo results, which compares MVESD results students to approximately 25,000 other Arizonan students.

