Keren Walker and Patrick Turco

Mohave Valley Connections Academy teacher Keren Walker, left, has been named a finalist for the Arizona Rural Schools Association's Teacher of the Year. To her left is Patrick Turco, MVAC director.

 Fred Mayson/The Daily News

MOHAVE VALLEY — Keren Walker is the sole teacher for the Mohave Valley Connections Academy — the Mohave Valley Elementary School District's online school — and she's loving every second of it. 

Her hard work hasn't gone unrecognized: Walker is one of 10 finalists for the Arizona Rural Teacher of the Year, a honor she said she is both excited and humbled by.

Julie
Super recognition for Keren and the program!

