MOHAVE VALLEY — Keren Walker is the sole teacher for the Mohave Valley Connections Academy — the Mohave Valley Elementary School District's online school — and she's loving every second of it.
Her hard work hasn't gone unrecognized: Walker is one of 10 finalists for the Arizona Rural Teacher of the Year, a honor she said she is both excited and humbled by.
"I just finished my (19th) year of teaching. Nothing like that has happened so far in all that time. I feel that it all accumulated into this amazing, great job I have," Walker said.
Walker, originally from New Mexico, moved to the Tri-state in 1996 (with a two-year stint in Texas to earn her Bachelors of Liberal Arts). She then earned her Masters in Education in 2006 from the University of Phoenix, online.
Her educational career started off as an aide at Young Scholar's Academy in 2004, then she became a Title I aide at Desert Valley Elementary School for two years.
In 2006, she then moved to Sunrise Elementary School and taught first grade for two years.
After Sunrise, Walker said she spent a year subbing in all of the schools to figure out what she wanted to teach — after that year, she started online teaching for the first time, spending four years with Arizona Virtual Academy.
"I love it, I think it's so great. I facilitate a lot of independent learning, which is so nice," Walker said. "
In 2013, she joined MVESD as a third grade teacher at Camp Mohave Elementary School and has been with the district since.
When the pandemic hit, it became apparent some students still needed an online learning option, even when in-person learning resumed.
Walker said she jumped at the chance to be involved.
"I feel that some students just thrive in this kind of an environment, and we haven't really had that available as much up until now," Walker said. "Being a part of that and being on the ground floor was so exciting."
The Connections Academy serves students from kindergarten to eighth grade, from anywhere in Arizona. Students can also participate in physical school activities, such as dance or sports, if they wish.
Walker is the sole teacher for the Connections Academy, a role she said she was personally approached for when the school was under consideration.
"She goes above and beyond what would typically be expected from an online school to provide the most robust experience possible to our Megabytes," said Patrick Turco, Connections Academy director. "Her commitment shows through her intentional lesson plans, extension activities, and communication with our families. Mrs. Walker makes the MVCA experience what it is."
Last year, Walker taught approximately 70 students in the academy, though Walker typically teaches in small groups for each grade level, with the ability to work one-on-one if necessary.
Though sometimes, it's fun to be in a big group.
"I think one of the biggest questions with online learning is, 'How do they socialize?' And things like that. I try to have activities where we can all get together online so they have that social interaction as well," Walker said.
According to Walker, one of the reasons she loves online learning is because of the relationships she can build with her students.
"I feel that online learning is a little more personable. I can build relationships with the students because they're in their space. They're comfortable, I'm comfortable," Walker said.
She also he's enjoyed seeing her students progress through the Connections Academy from grade level to grade level — such as one of her former third graders who is now in sixth grade.
The Arizona Rural Teacher of the Year will be announced later this year.
(1) comment
Super recognition for Keren and the program!
