MOHAVE VALLEY — A short, but nonetheless important, agenda was approved Tuesday by the Mohave Valley Elementary School District governing board.
The fiscal year 2024 proposed expenditures budget saw approval after a brief discussion of the district's planned spending in comparison to the preceding year.
The district's proposed expenditures are $11,644,810 for the Maintenance and Operations Fund and $2,343,684 for the Unrestricted Capital Fund.
It is a roughly $1.7 million increase over FY 2023, with almost all of the increase (about $1.6 million) being in the M&O Fund.
M&O monies are primarily used for salaries and benefits for district employees.
Part of the increase is to ensure some grant-funded positions are not terminated when the grant funding ends.
"We've got a lot of money wrapped up in (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief). We have eight to 10 positions that are being paid for out of the grant," Superintendent Cole Young said. "We want to make sure that we don't have to cut those positions."
Board member Lisa Fulton said the financial strategy was "exactly the way it needs to be."
Another reason for more M&O spending was simply having more employees. According to Young, while there are still some open positions, the district was going into the new school year relatively strong.
"If you think back to last year at the same time, we were scrambling for multiple positions and we had to do some really creative methods of filling classrooms," Young said.
The proposed budget also came with a lessened tax burden for property owners within the school district.
In addition to the secondary tax rate (which funds the district's override) decreasing by almost half, the proposed primary tax rate is also going down slightly.
"We're taking care of everyone we're supposed to and at the same time, we're taking care of our community and our constituency by making sure they aren't burdened by huge tax rates," board member Rose Vera said.
The board will approve the final budget for FY 2024 in a special meeting on July 10.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a reconciliation of a tax-credit account showing a $48,948.06 negative balance.
The error had apparently occurred sometime in 2007, but was only discovered when the district conducted its reconciliation process with Mohave County electronically for the first time.
About $167,000 in differences were uncovered, according to Business Manager Jenette King, and most of it was able to be rectified.
Due to the nature of tax-credits, however, the board had to approve the reconciliation for this particular account.
Some board members were unhappy the error had gone undetected for so long.
"I know (the auditors) only take a small sampling, but how you can miss this for that many years? We pay you, and we don't pay you cheap ... It just negates any faith I have in these audits," Vera said.
• Approved 3-1 (board member James Barber voting no) the Arizona School Board Association Policy Advisories No. 744-747.
Many of the advisories concerned curriculum development, which a new state law aims to make the process more transparent.
An advisory group will hold open meetings for the public to attend and the public will have access to all curriculum materials being considered by the district.
• Approved the district's new student wellness policy.
