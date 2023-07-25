Update (7/25/23 2:30 p.m.): The July 25 Mohave Valley Elementary School District regular governing board meeting has been postponed to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Elementary School District governing board will meet tonight, with a straightforward and short agenda just in time for the school year to start.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Professional Development Room at Mohave Valley Elementary School, 1419 Willow Dr.
In addition to routine items like district goals and school update, the governing will consider several items of note.
The board will considering hiring Linda Pflug as the Exceptional Student Support Services Director.
According to the agenda item, the Selection Committee (composed of the superintendent, a board member, several administration members and a special education teacher) considered two candidates for this position, with Pflug selected as the finalist.
Also on the agenda is the formal acceptance of a memorandum of understanding between the district and 'A’ For Arizona to provide the district with a $959,000 grant, which will go towards transportation upgrades.
The grant supplements a $2.7 million grant to upgrade approximately half their bus fleet to electric buses. The board will also be updated on the current progress of turning MVES into the new district bus yard.
Another grant up for acceptance is the Stronger Connections grant, which funds for school safety officers over a three year period. SSOs perform the same duties as a school resource officer, but in an off-duty or extra-duty capacity.
In other business, the board will:
Entertain a presentation from the District Curriculum Realignment and Revision Council regarding what curriculum resource adoption looks like for the school year.
First reading of Arizona School Board Association policy advisories No. 744-747.
Appoint a delegate to attend the ASBA, 2023 Delegate Assembly in September.
