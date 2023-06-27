MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Elementary School District governing board will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at the Mohave Valley Elementary School Professional Development Room, 1419 Willow Drive.
Among other items, the board will review the proposed expenditure budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
The proposed expenditures for the year are $11,644,810 in the district's Maintenance and Operations Fund and $2,343,684 for the unrestricted capital fund.
M&O spending typically funds staff salaries and benefits, while the unrestricted capital spending lean more towards construction or facilities' improvement needs.
Combined with $9,266,22 from federal projects (such as grants), the proposed expenditure budget limit is $23,254,716.
In an interesting accounting quirk, the school district will increase its M&O regular education instruction spending by 38% — roughly $1.6 million — even though the average teacher salary in the district has decreased.
Regular education instruction spending includes salaries, benefits, purchased services, supplies and miscellaneous needs, for instruction staff — namely, teachers.
The average MVESD teacher salary for fiscal year 2024 is $80,763, a two percent decrease from last year's average teacher salary of $82,016. For comparison, fiscal year 2022's average teacher salary was $80,007.
There are plenty of reasons why both numbers have changed: for example, new hires might have lower salaries than established staff, or the average may skew lower if a highly paid teacher retired or otherwise left the district.
The full time equivalents is higher than the previous year, meaning there are likely more regular education instruction staff employed for the upcoming school year.
Few other expenditures for the M&O fund differ too dramatically from the previous year. Overall, its budget has increased 17.2% from fiscal year 2023.
The district's tax override will continue to sunset, which is reflected in the proposed budget documents through the proposed tax rates.
Last year's secondary tax rate was .3425 and the proposed secondary tax rate for fiscal year 2024 is .1785.
The override, which was approved by voters in 2016 but failed in 2021, mostly went toward teacher and staff salaries. The override funds are accrued from property taxes.
Despite failing at the ballot, override funds aren't stripped away automatically; instead, they gradually diminish over time.
In 2022, the governing board approved changing the district's salary schedule to make the override-related boost to teacher salaries a separate line item rather than built into teacher base pay.
For the 2022-2024 school year, the override addition to teacher salaries was $8,000 and is expected to be $4,000 for new teachers for the 2023-2024, according to information posted to the district's website.
A special board meeting will be held later in July to approve the finalized budget limit.
In other business, the governing board will:
• Approve the reconciliation of an error in the tax-credit account. According to the agenda documents, $48,948.06 has been overdrawn in the tax-credit account, possibly going as far back as 2007.
• Entertain an update on the MVES remodel project. The former elementary school is being refitted into the district's transportation yard in order to accommodate new, electric school buses.
• First reading of an update to the the school district's food service money collection policy. The changes include removing provisions regarding charged meal limits and alternative meals.
• Second reading of Arizona School Board Association Policy Advisories No. 744-747.
• Second reading of the new student wellness policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.