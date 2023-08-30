MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Elementary School District will consider a short, but data-heavy, agenda tonight at the regularly scheduled governing board meeting.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Professional Development Room at Mohave Valley Elementary School, 1419 Willow Drive.
Three of the four items listed under new business are informational.
The most anticipated presentation will be a deep dive into the district's beginning of the year testing data.
The data shows how students district-wide are performing compared to students in the rest the state. Data is also compared against the previous year's testing to show how students have advanced since the previous school year.
In additional to an overview of the entire district, each of of the schools' principals will report on "students' specific needs as well as provide their school updates," per the agenda.
Two informational items regard recaps of the district's summer programs: the Summer Enrichment Academy and the Kindergarten Jumpstart Academy.
The Summer Enrichment Academy ran from May 31 and June 29 aimed to be equal parts educational and enriching, split between academics and arts and STEM activities. It was funded by a grant through Gov. Katie Hobbs office.
Meanwhile, the Kindergarten Jumpstart Academy is a summer program which introduces rising pre-schoolers and kindergartners to school facilities and ease them into the school schedule before school year officially begins.
The remaining action item under new business is the second reading of Arizona School Board Association Policy Advisories 744-747. The policies concern curriculum development/adoption and administration of medicine.
