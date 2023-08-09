MOHAVE VALLEY — The new school year has seen an increase in students at the Mohave Valley Elementary School District, particularly at Mohave Valley Junior High School.
This year's enrollment sits at 1,253 (not counting students who have moved and will be dropped from the rolls after 10 days), which is 77 more students than last year. Of the new students, 66 are enrolled at the junior high school.
Students aren't the only new arrivals at MVJHS: 11 of the district's 17 new teachers and staff members are at the junior high school.
To keep class sizes small, the district is already looking for another math teacher, English teacher and special education teacher at the junior high, Superintendent Cole Young said at the MVESD governing board regular meeting last Wednesday.
School officially began on July 31 for the district's three traditional schools and online school.
"I have to knock on particle board; it's been a smooth transition into the year, whether that's transportation or whether that's facilities. People are happy," Young said.
According to Young and the school principals, significant work was undertaken during the summer to prep for the incoming school year.
"All the way through June to convocation, we've been very busy as a school district," Young said.
A key component to the district's summer planning is its data dive — an examination of the school's state testing data and comparing student performance against previous years.
Both student proficiency and student growth are tracked by the district to ensure students are progressing as expected, or determine who may be in need of an intervention.
"It's not the proficiency piece, it's growth. It's taking that kid and moving them forward. If we do that, and we do it consistently, proficiency clicks. It'll turn that gear," Young said.
The schools aim for a minimum one year of growth for each student and possibly more if the student is lagging behind in some capacity.
"What we have excelled at is that we are a small school, and these are individual students who are all at different levels," Board Member Rose Vera said. "Because we are a small school and we do have strategies and interventions, we are moving those kids, each individual. We're not looking at 30 kids and saying 'we moved you all 10%.'"
Board Member James Barber asked whether the district had the ability track student performance at the high school level, to ensure students were prepared for the next step in their educational journey.
Young said he was in discussions with Colorado River Union High School District about the subject, but there were nothing currently in place. Barber asked later in the meeting, jokingly, if the district could buy a high school instead.
The schools, meanwhile, spent the summer making changes based on teacher and parent feedback, analyzing student data and reviewing their core goals to ensure they align with the overall district.
MVJHS principal Charlotte Hansen said her school's goals were for the benefit of staff in addition to the students.
"Staff feedback was 'Celebrate us.' I have to say, teachers are unicorns, and I've said this so many times since July: We have to keep our teachers," Hansen said. "... Creating that positive culture, providing a space for them to want to stay is just an important as providing wonderful instruction to our students."
In terms of celebrating teachers, a district convocation was held to give staff a bit of pep before the school year formerly again. Young said 170 staff members attended.
In other board business
• Approved a draft design for the new transportation depot at Mohave Valley Elementary School. Additionally, the board approved a memorandum of understanding for a $959,000 A for Arizona grant to fund part of the project.
• Approved the hiring of Linda Pflug as Exceptional Student Support Services Director.
• Entertained a presentation on the progress of the new curriculum resource adoption in the district.
• Accepted a Stronger Connections Grant to fund a school safety officer position for three years. Young said the district has struggled to fill the position due to staffing shortages in local law enforcement agencies; the district has until Dec. 31 to use the grant before it reverts back.
• Conducted the first reading of Arizona School Board Association policy advisories No. 744-747. The same policies advisories were approved in the last board meeting, but have been modified by ASBA since then.
• Approved a new money collection/meal ticket policy to align with the district's current practices.
• Appointed Barber as the district's delegate to the annual ASBA Delegate Assembly in September.
