MOHAVE VALLEY — Fire District Board members made quick work of a short agenda and moved straight to the party.
Members voted unanimously to adopt the proposed 2023-24 pay scale for medics and firefighters, the draft of which they approved in June.
Board members also approved the purchase of a new alarm system for Station 82. The current system is 19 years old, originally purchased out of Nevada and can no longer be serviced locally, said Fire Marshal Don Gibson.
Fire Chief Ted Martin requested and the board approved the purchase of new cots for the two ordered ambulances expected to arrive in the fall.
Fire Marshal Don Gibson reported recently returning from a 14-day wildfire rotation, the second for the department so far this season.
"Since I've been back, the department has responded to four structure fires," he said. "Our crews did a fabulous job on them all. I want the board to know that and I want (the crews) to know that."
Four members of the department were recognized for career milestones during Wednesday's regularly scheduled board meeting.
Michael McDonald, Michael Ricci and Kristopher Blake were each honored for 20 years service with Mohave Valley Fire Department.
"It's really nice to have people who stayed the course, stayed here and have provided excellent service to the residents of this district and to their coworkers," said Fire Chief Ted Martin in his remarks. "Your expertise, your knowledge and your demeanor and how you go about doing your job has been something that is second to none. So on behalf of the district, and on behalf of the residents of the district, thank you for spending 20 years with us."
Grayson Goodale selected his grandfather Gene to perform the pinning ceremony honoring Goodale's completion of his probation year.
"One of the things that has been very nice about having Grayson here is he's a good, strong kid," Martin said. "But the other nice thing is you can tell how he has been raised and you can tell that his family has been very important in his life and has been important in his journey. He's done a very good job — I congratulation him on his year."
